Journalist ‘fears’ Mikel Arteta sack coming at Arsenal despite Champions League win

A senior reporter is worried Mikel Arteta could be sacked by Arsenal if the Gunners ‘blow it all’ this season, though they took a step towards Champions League glory by overcoming Sporting CP in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal went into the second leg at the Emirates with a 1-0 aggregate lead. They held off Sporting with a goalless home draw to set up a semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid.

Geny Catamo hit the post for Sporting late in the first half, while Cristhian Mosquera was lucky not to give away a penalty after the break.

Noni Madueke, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all went close for Arsenal, but they could not break the deadlock.

Joao Simoes hit the side-netting for Sporting in the last chance of the match as Arsenal advanced.

However, it was far from a vintage performance from Arteta’s side, and Joe Cole noted at full-time that Arsenal will lose to a more elite European side if they play like that again.

Arsenal have already lost the League Cup final to Manchester City, and Pep Guardiola’s side are chasing them for the Premier League title. Arsenal were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Southampton.

Ahead of the clash at the Emirates, the Mirror’s chief football writer, John Cross, explained his concerns about Arteta’s future to TNT Sports.

When asked if Arsenal could go empty-handed this season, prompting Arteta’s departure, Cross said: “Well that’s the fear. I do think it would be very difficult to overcome that.

“They were nine points clear, that’s the worry isn’t it.

“To blow that position of strength… City are bearing down on them, they’ve done it two or three of the last few seasons, they’ve hunted them down, overtaken them.

“I do think Arsenal look a bit fearful at the moment.

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Arteta has been ‘remarkable’ at Arsenal – Cross

“The club love him, the job he’s done in six years has been remarkable. He’s been absolutely fantastic for this club.

“He’s rebuilt the belief, rebuilt the connection with the fans.

“We were talking a month or so ago about the quadruple. I don’t know whether you can blow it all and still carry on, and still have the respect of the fans, and still also believe yourself, and be believed. That’s the bigger issue.”

Sources have confirmed to us that Arsenal will review whether to give Arteta a new contract this summer.

‘Frustration’ has grown among Arsenal chiefs following the 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, but we understand there is no panic.

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