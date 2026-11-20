Mikel Arteta has dropped an update on the injury of star Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, with the potential of him returning before Christmas addressed.

Saka has been a useful attacking asset for the Gunners when he’s been available this term. The winger has four goals and an assist to his name in all competitions.

His last two direct goal contributions came in the same game, Arsenal’s 3-0 Champions League victory against Lille on October 13.

He has played only two games since then, one in Europe and one in the Premier League, before a thigh injury sidelined him.

When Saka suffered his injury against Bayern Munich, Arsenal boss Arteta said it did “not look good at all.”

He has since given an update which will do little to stem fears over the period the winger will be out for.

In his press conference ahead of Arsenal facing Newcastle in the Premier League, Arteta said: “I cannot be that specific.

“In four weeks’ time a lot of things can happen. Maybe it is three and then it is five.

“At the end, there are a few elements. One is the healing of that tissue – and we cannot predict exactly when that tissue is going to be in the best condition to push it. Then there is the rehab plan that we have now, what he needs to do in the gym, what he needs to do in terms of treatment and on the field.”

Another month out would mean Saka misses games against Tottenham, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

READ MORE: Arsenal star becomes leading target for Inter Milan as Benfica monitor situation

Positive update on William Saliba

The Gunners could be blessed by the return of William Saliba this weekend, though. The Frenchman suffered a back injury at the World Cup and has yet to play a minute of senior football this season.

But he was on the bench for the last Champions League game and has since played 45 minutes for the under-21s.

Arteta has confirmed it’s looking good for Saliba’s return to action.

He said: “He is ready, he’s in a good condition. We want to ramp up his minutes.

“He played two games, one behind-closed-doors and one more official. He did really well and he feels in good condition.”

Arteta’s comments suggest his defender will be involved against Newcastle in some capacity, and there’ll be a decision to make given his understudy Ezri Konsa has been in great form.