Offer ‘presented’ as Julian Alvarez to Arsenal takes stunning new twist

There’s yet another twist in the developing transfer saga involving Julian Alvarez, and once again, it makes grim reading for Mikel Arteta.

Viktor Gyokeres was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle for Arsenal who are looking to end their 20-plus year wait for a Premier League title.

In truth, the Swede has been badly exposed in the Premier League, with Gyokeres only capable of scoring against relegation-threatened sides. On Wednesday night, he couldn’t even do that against bottom-placed Wolves as The Gunners dropped points for the second game running.

Even if Arsenal do hold their nerve and win the league, it’s crystal clear Gyokeres is not the answer moving forwards. That’s why links to Julian Alvarez have been growing of late, with TEAMtalk leading the way at every step.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, was first to break news of Arsenal holding discreet talks for the Argentine’s signing next summer. Those initial discussions took place in January and our reporting was since backed up by ESPN among others.

Alvarez, 26, has grown dissatisfied with life at Atletico Madrid and their constant inability to take the next step and get on equal footing with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A return to England and London in particular is possible. Alvarez previously proved his worth in the Premier League with Manchester City, but would try a new experience in the capital if returning to these shores.

Bailey was subsequently informed that if Alvarez does leave Atletico Madrid, his preference is to join Barcelona.

That isn’t necessarily a killer blow for Arsenal given cash-strapped Barca will struggle mightily to even come close to financing a move for the frontman. Alvarez is valued in excess of €100m / £87m.

However, the latest from Spanish outlet Sport doesn’t make great reading for Arsenal either.

They’ve stated that Atleti – fully aware Alvarez’s future is now hanging in the balance – have moved to secure the player by offering a new and improved contract.

It’s claimed that offer has already been ‘presented’ to Alvarez’s camp, and we’re now awaiting the player’s decision on whether to put pen to paper or push forward with a transfer.

They wrote: ‘Atletico de Madrid is already making moves to retain Julian Alvarez. Although his contract runs until June 2030, the club has already presented him with an offer to renew it.

‘The Madrid club wants to extend the striker’s contract and, in doing so, put an end once and for all to the rumours linking him with a move away. But, for the moment, the saga surrounding Julian’s future continues as intense as ever.’

Obviously, if a new deal is signed it means Alvarez won’t be on the move at season’s end.

