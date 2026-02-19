‘Explosive’ Man Utd striker target guaranteed to leave Spain as left-field move snubbed

Manchester United are reportedly set to challenge Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona for the summer signing of Karl Etta Eyong amid a big twist over his next transfer.

Man Utd overhauled their centre-forward options last summer, letting Rasmus Hojlund join Napoli on a loan-to-buy deal and replacing him with Benjamin Sesko. Hojlund is expected to join Napoli permanently this summer for £38million, while United paid RB Leipzig £74m for Sesko.

The latter had a slow start to life at Old Trafford but has notched four goals in his last five Premier League appearances, suggesting he is getting used to his new club.

Sesko has elite potential and is likely to become a cornerstone of United’s project in the future. Although, the Red Devils still need to find a better backup for him than Joshua Zirkzee.

That is where Etta Eyong comes in. It emerged in October that United had joined Barca in scouting the Levante ace.

As per an update from transfer reporter Ben Jacobs, United hold ‘significant interest’ in Etta Eyong ahead of the transfer window reopening this summer.

The 22-year-old is firmly on INEOS’ ‘radar’, though Arsenal, Madrid and Barca are all showing interest, too. Plus, Everton and Fulham have recently joined the race.

Jacobs explains how Levante are ‘pushing to sell the striker to CSKA Moscow’ in a €30million (£26m) deal. That bid has already been accepted and Levante are keen to finalise the sale before the Russian transfer window closes later today (Thursday).

Etta Eyong is ‘being pressured to leave but has no interest in going to Russia.’

The striker appears destined to leave Levante this year as he was benched for the 1-0 defeat to Villarreal on Wednesday night.

Instead of joining CSKA, Etta Eyong would much rather sign for an elite club in England or Spain.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Etta Eyong could be cheap striker solution for Man Utd

It is an opportunity United are considering given they would not have to break the bank for the Cameroon international.

Etta Eyong is still a raw talent but he has exceptional potential, similar to Sesko. Total Football Analysis describe Etta Eyong as an ‘explosive’ forward who ‘combines physical power, directness and timing beyond his years’.

‘What makes Etta Eyong special isn’t simply his pace or strength; it’s how intelligently he applies them,’ their scout report adds.

Etta Eyong joined Levante from Villarreal last summer and got off to a devastating start at his new club, registering five goals and one assist in his first seven LaLiga outings.

But the goals have since dried up for him. If he is reinstated to Levante’s starting eleven, then the seven-cap international will need to get back to scoring to convince clubs such as United, Madrid or Arsenal to launch summer bids.

Man Utd news: Stunning Salah claim; Rashford update

Man Utd told shock £70m target can sensationally become next Mohamed Salah

Double Man Utd disaster in Rashford transfer to Barcelona as two insiders reveal all

Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Man Utd ‘agreement’ to snatch big-name Arsenal target