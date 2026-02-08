Pundit ‘knows’ £87m star wants to join Arsenal but Real Madrid ‘ready’ record-breaking raid

A second source has claimed that Sandro Tonali wants to join Arsenal and play under manager Mikel Arteta, but a report has revealed interest from Real Madrid in raiding Newcastle United for the Italy international midfielder.

Tonali was offered to Arsenal on the final day of the winter transfer window, but the Italian midfielder is still at Newcastle. Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, has revealed that there will be talks with Newcastle over his future later in the season, hinting that he could leave at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal are among the clubs that have made contact with Tonali’s camp over a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Liverpool and Manchester City have also been in contact for the Newcastle star, who has interest from Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan, too.

Intermediaries involved in potential negotiations have indicated to us that Tonali would prefer to move to Italy should he leave Newcastle, although nothing is set in stone.

TuttoJuve has also reported Juventus’s interest in Tonali, claiming that Newcastle want €100million (£86.7m, $118m) ‘to sell’ the 25-year-old.

Football Transfers has reported that Tonali prefers a move to Arsenal to joining Man City or Chelsea, even claiming that it was the midfielder who told his agent to contact the Gunners for a potential January transfer.

Former Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness has also backed Tonali to leave Newcastle for Arsenal.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast: “Well, Tonali, I mean, you know, I’m sure his agent makes his money when he makes a move.

“So, of course, he’s going to be looking at different options.

“Of course, they would deny it all the time. But yeah, I believe that he was offered to Arsenal and I think that he could be looking.

“But, you know, let’s see how the Merino injury looks as well. But I think Tonali would be a good replacement.

“Newcastle have been through the wars with him as well, don’t forget. They stuck by him and he does feel a certain loyalty to them.

“I don’t know how settled he is up in the North East , and I know that he would love a move to London, and certainly I think he would like to play for Arteta as well.

“So, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some smoke without fire there, but I don’t think it was ever going to happen quite this early.

“I think there were maybe some initial talks, but I don’t think anything really got serious, and I think it would have been bad for Tonali to have actually left in January. I think in the summer the fans might respect it a little bit more.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid target Sandro Tonali – report

Real Madrid are looking to sign a new midfielder in the summer of 2026, and Tonali’s name has been linked, especially as the Italian star could leave Newcastle.

Defensa Central reported earlier this week that Tonali has been ‘offered’ to Madrid, but Los Blancos have decided not to pursue the Italian star.

However, TuttoJuve has reported that Madrid are indeed keen on Tonali and are planning a major bid for the midfielder.

The Juventus-centric news outlet has reported that Madrid are ‘ready to submit an initial offer exceeding €75 million’ for Tonali.

A bid of €75m (£65.1m, $88.6m), if successful, would make Tonali the most expensive Italian player of all time, a record currently held by Mateo Retegui.

Retegui joined Al Qadsiah from Atalanta in the summer of 2025 for €68m (£59m, $79m).

While we can confirm Arsenal’s interest in Tonali, links between the 25-year-old and Madrid are mere speculation at the moment.

Until and unless reliable sources such as Marca, AS and The Athletic report Madrid’s interest in Tonali, we need to be cautious for now.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Arsenal and Real Madrid transfer news

Meanwhile, Arsenal have hatched a plan to stop Bayern Munich from making a major forward signing in the summer of 2026.

Arsenal are in competition with Tottenham Hotspur for a former Manchester United midfielder who is flourishing in Serie A.

Real Madrid have made contact with a Liverpool star and have asked him about his current situation at the defending Premier League champions.

Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with a swap deal that would involve two midfielders being exchanged.