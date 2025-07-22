Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is finally on the brink of becoming an Arsenal player, after three trusted sources have confirmed that an agreement between the two clubs has been reached – with the transfer finally sanctioned after a major sacrifice by his agent.

The Swedish hotshot is set to join fellow new boys Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga at The Emirates, while Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera is also set to make the move to the north London club in a £17million deal.

Signing a striker has been a major priority this summer after it arguably derailed Arsenal‘s title challenge last season when Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both went down midway through the campaign.

Gyokeres has been on Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta’s wishlist all summer long, but it’s not been a smooth path trying to sign the prolific frontman out of Portugal.

However, a major breakthrough has finally been made, and in the nick of time too, following reports that Manchester United were looking to hijack the transfer in their own need to land a new No.9.

Fabrizio Romano has given Gyoekres to Arsenal his fabled ‘Here we go’ treatment, while fellow journalists David Ornstein and Ben Jacobs have also confirmed that an agreement has been reached between Sporting and the Gunners.

The fee will be €63.5million (£55m / $74.2m) plus €10m (£8.7m/ $11.7m) in add-ons, taking it up to a total of €73.5million (£63.7m / $85.9m).

Gyokeres will also sign a five-year contract at Arsenal, which was the only club he wanted to join this summer, despite interest from the likes of United and other top sides.

Agent compromise plays role in agreed Gyokeres deal

Romano, meanwhile, has revealed that the agent of the Sporting forward agreed to reduce his commission in order to help the transfer progress. While there was no mention of the figures involved in that decision, it’s reported to have been a factor in getting things over the line.

Ornstein has also revealed that the nature of €2.5m of those bonuses needed finalising and that a breakthrough on that finally came over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has stated the former Coventry attacker has now been given permission to undergo a medical, which is expected to happen over the next 24 hours.

The agreement comes off the back of beIN SPORT presenter Richard Keys urging Arsenal to secure the signing of Gyokeres as quickly as possible, to avoid any regrets if they end up missing out on the player.

Keys wrote on X at 4:52pm on July 20: “If Arsenal don’t get this Gyokeres deal done they’ll regret it for ever. He’s top class.

“He’d be the difference between finishing 2nd again – or winning it. Isn’t that worth an extra £10m? What are they doing?”

Looks like there will be zero regrets from Arteta and co. though, as the Gunners chief finally lands what he hopes will be a 20-plus No.9 to help them get over their Premier League title drought.

Arsenal have now jetted out to the Far East for their pre-season tour and will face AC Milan and Newcastle before a big game against north London rivals Tottenham.

However, at this stage, it’s unclear whether Gyokeres will fly out to Singapore to join up with his teammates, once all the formalities of his deal are done.

