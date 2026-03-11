A new report in Spain has claimed that a ‘deal is done’ for Kepa Arrizabalaga to leave Arsenal, while his next destination has been revealed.

The 31-year-old joined Arsenal in a surprise transfer from Premier League rivals Chelsea last summer in a cut-price deal worth around £5m.

Unsurprisingly, Kepa has only been used sparingly by Arsenal this season, as David Raya is firmly placed as Mikel Arteta’s No.1 goalkeeper.

The experienced goalkeeper is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season, with most of his outings coming in the FA Cup or Carabao Cup. And Spanish reports claim he is now ready for more game time.

Kepa is reportedly ‘tired’ with his current role and has ‘asked’ Arteta to be sold, with a ‘deal done’ and ‘agreed’ with La Liga side Villareal after he ‘gave the okay’ for this transfer to go through.

In truth, any deal for Kepa is unlikely to be this far along at the moment, but an exit for more game time is certainly plausible as he has no chance of dislodging Raya. A report towards the end of last year claimed Cesc Fabregas’ Como are targeting a move for the shot-stopper.

Is Kepa competing with a world-class goalkeeper?

Kepa knew what he was signing up for when he made the move to Arsenal, with Raya standing out as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining the Gunners as an upgrade on Aaron Ramsdale.

Towards the start of this season, former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood claimed a goalkeeper of Raya’s quality was exactly what Man Utd were missing before they signed Senne Lammens.

“David Raya is right up there with Alisson as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League,” Sherwood told BetBrain.

“His decision making with his feet is fantastic now and he just continues to make amazing saves.

“Arsenal’s goal yesterday is a perfect example of what Manchester United were missing – Altay Bayındır flaps at that Declan Rice corner, whereas Raya stuck his fist out at a very similar one and dealt with it well.

“He’s in golden form at the moment, and I believe him and Alisson are out there on their own as the best keepers in the division.”

