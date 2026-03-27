Arsenal ‘sense an opportunity’ to steal top Man City target as ‘nothing’s done yet’

Arsenal have ‘sensed an opportunity’ to complete a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in the summer, according to reports, although sources have outlined exactly why Manchester City remain in pole position for the England international.

The Gunners lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side won the first major domestic trophy on offer.

Despite that, Arsenal could still end the season with three bits of silverware if they keep up their form in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The Gunners are through to the FA Cup and Champions League quarter-finals, while they are currently nine points clear of second-placed Man City in the Premier League title race.

But Arsenal will still try to improve Mikel Arteta’s squad again in the summer transfer window and a midfielder is towards the top of their priorities.

Arsenal have a history when it comes to spending a lot of money on central midfielders, with Declan Rice signing from West Ham in a deal worth £105m in July 2023.

And now Caught Offside claim that Arsenal ‘sense an opportunity’ to beat Man City and Man Utd in the race to sign Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

There have also been rumours that Chelsea would be keen on Anderson if Enzo Fernandez leaves Stamford Bridge in the summer, but a source has informed Caught Offside that Arsenal are playing catch-up.

A source close to the agents industry told the website: “Don’t rule out Arsenal just yet.

“Man City have had talks, they’re feeling positive about their position, but nothing’s done yet. What I’m hearing is that Arsenal sense an opportunity to get something done. We’ll have to see if they’re right, as other clubs have done more work on this as of now.”

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Man City still in pole but don’t sleep on Newcastle

We revealed in late February that Man City have consistently been in pole position to strike a deal for Anderson in the summer and it is the Cityzens who look very much in the clear to seal a deal.

As TEAMtalk said at the time, Nottingham Forest will see a minimum of £50million in profit from selling Anderson as they look to get in excess of £90m for the 23-year-old.

The upcoming summer transfer window has always been expected to be transformative for Man City, with interest in Rodri and Bernardo Silva, while they also look to continue to restock their ranks after losing Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

As exclusively revealed on TEAMtalk earlier this month, Newcastle could yet spring a surprise and look to bring Anderson back to St James’ Park in the summer.

There is loads of interest from other clubs in the Magpies’ star midfielders Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, and an exit for one of those two could see the Geordies reinvest their cash into a move for Anderson.

However, sources continue to insist that City are very much on pole position for his signature and it would come as a shock were the England international not to move to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

More Arsenal news: Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd, Camavinga offered

Man Utd have been given hope in the race to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal in the summer with the Gunners likely to allow him to leave if he pushes for an exit.

The fact that two Arsenal academy stars Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven have moved to Man Utd in recent times is also set to buoy the Red Devils.

Arsenal are planning to bring Paris Saint-Germain star Ibrahim Mbaye to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window but the French giants want to keep their winger.

With Eduardo Camavinga’s future ‘in doubt’ at Real Madrid, Arsenal have been given an opportunity to sign the France international with the Gunners ‘offered’ the star by his camp.

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