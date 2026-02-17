Viktor Gyokeres in trouble as Arsenal ‘seriously considering signing’ a ‘unique’ French forward

Viktor Gyokeres will surely be worried if rumours that Arsenal are considering making a move to bring Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele to the Emirates Stadium are true.

Dembele is one of the best attacking players in the world who is able to play as a right-winger or as a centre-forward. At PSG for the past two seasons, the former Barcelona star has been deployed mainly as a centre-forward.

The 28-year-old has scored 11 goals and given seven assists in 24 matches in all competitions so far this season.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Dembele found the back of the net 35 times and gave 16 assists in 53 appearances, and won the 2025 Ballon d’Or and the 2025 Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have taken a shine to Dembele and are keen on bringing the PSG forward to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2026.

The Spanish media outlet, which is often speculative and whose reports need to be taken with a big pinch of salt, has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are ‘seriously considering signing the current Ballon d’Or winner’.

The north London club reportedly believe that the 28-year-old France international forward’s ‘pedigree would raise the competitive level of Mikel Arteta’s squad’.

Described as “a unique player with the ball” and “truly special” by PSG manager Luis Enrique earlier this month, Dembele is out of contract at last season’s Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League winners in the summer of 2028.

IF the rumour is true, then it will hit Viktor Gyokeres hard.

Bukayo Saka is the bona fide right-winger for Arsenal, which means that Dembele is likely to operate as a centre-forward for the Gunners, should he make the move to the Premier League club.

Viktor Gyokeres is the main striker for Arsenal at the moment, with the Sweden international having moved to the north London outfit from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old has scored 13 goals and given two assists in 34 appearances for Arsenal this season.

A return of just eight goals in 24 Premier League matches is not good enough for a striker who is seemingly at the top of his game and aiming to guide his team to the Premier League title.

Dembele would be a far better upgrade on Gyokeres, whose arrival at the Emirates Stadium would relegate the Swede to the substitutes’ bench.

