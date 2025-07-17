Arsenal are increasingly confident that a full agreement for Viktor Gyokeres can soon be announced, with the Gunners relenting to four simple bonus clauses in the deal, and the player also admitting his ambitions to ‘avenge’ a previous failure in England.

The Gunners are making a big push to make the Sporting CP striker their marquee signing of an already busy summer transfer window, which has already seen deals done for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arizzabalaga and Christian Norgard, and with moves for Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera also poised to go through before the end of the week.

But despite those five arrivals, Arsenal are far from done, and their two biggest arrivals, in Eberechi Eze and Gyokeres are also in the works.

The quest to land the Swede has certainly been a long, drawn-out affair with negotiations having started with the Portuguese giants several weeks ago.

A topsy-turvy week appeared to bring some closure on Wednesday when reports in Spain claimed a deal between Arsenal and Sporting was now ‘unlocked’ and the player was due to undergo a medical with the north London side later this week.

Backed up by Fabrizio Romano, the transfer guru claimed Arsenal are set to settle on a fee worth €63.5m, plus €10m (£63.5m, $85m) in add-ons.

Now those hopes have been ramped up again after a new report revealed how those clauses will be made up – and with the Gunners relenting to four very easy-to-achieve targets set by Sporting.

According to Record, Sporting asked Arsenal to include four bonus payments, worth €2.5m (£2.16m, $2.9m) each, totalling €10m (£8.6m, $11.5m) if all were met.

The first clause would be triggered once Gyokeres played 20 games for Arsenal, which could be racked up by late October if he figures regularly under Mikel Arteta. That same payment would then be owed again after another 20 games for Arsenal.

Champions League qualification for Arsenal at the end of his first year in north London would then trigger clause number three, while the final payment would be owed upon another 20 appearances for the Gunners in his second season in north London.

While Arsenal feel the clauses are on the easy side, they are now understood to be willing to meet Sporting’s demands in order to get the deal signed off and despite Arsenal having hoped to have made the final clause relatable to the goals he scored with the Gunners.

Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Arsenal hope to announce Gyokeres soon as striker’s ‘revenge’ quest emerge

It’s also reported that Sporting had been keen to secure four easy achievable bonuses to detract from the fact that they will not take the entirety of the fee themselves.

To that end, his former side, Coventry City, are owed a 10% payment on the deal, though given that it is thought to only relate to the initial fee agreed (€63.5m), that will ensure Sporting maximise their own particular cut when factoring in the bonuses.

The move to Arsenal will see Gyokeres returning to English football for a second spell. And while his time with the Sky Blues, where he scored 40 goals in 97 appearances across two seasons, putting him on the path to super stardom, was not his first club in England, he was afforded very few chances at previous club, Brighton, who granted him just eight appearances across four separate campaigns on the south coast.

While Gyokeres is not one to be bitter, he has revealed in an interview that he has a strong desire to prove the Seagulls wrong for not offering him more opportunities, and given the fact he did not appear once in the Premier League for them.

“It’s football, you never know. I’m not thinking about it, we’ll see what happens,” he said in an interview.

“If something is going to happen, it will happen. The most important thing for me is to play for a club that really wants me.”

On finally getting his chance to play in the Premier League, he added: “It’s one of the biggest leagues in Europe.

“I spent several years there without being able to play a single match. So, of course, it’s something I would like to do. It would be a great revenge.”

