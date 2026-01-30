Arsenal burst into race for dynamite winger signing as player-plus-cash offer prepped

Arsenal are preparing to rival Manchester United and Liverpool for RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande, according to a journalist, while the Gunners could also submit a sensational player-plus-cash offer for a world-class striker.

Diomande is expected to see out the full campaign with Leipzig, though the German side will face plenty of interest come the summer…

Arsenal enter busy winger chase

Arsenal have joined other top clubs such as Man Utd, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in tracking Diomande, German journalist Christian Falk has confirmed.

Falk says ‘it is true’ that Arsenal, Liverpool and United have ‘sent scouts’ to watch Diomande in action this season.

Bayern are ‘worried’ about such interest as ‘they don’t want to spend the kind of money that Premier League clubs can’.

Sources are ‘talking about €100million (£87m / $119m)’ which is ‘too much for Bayern’, Falk reports.

Diomande is arguably the world’s most in-demand winger as he is a phenomenal dribbler who is deadly in front of goal.

The 19-year-old would be a superb replacement for Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing for Arsenal.

Our sources have laughed off suggestions Diomande might leave Leipzig for €60m (£52m / $71m) in January, with Leipzig determined to get a record-breaking price.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Gunners to accelerate striker pursuit

Arsenal are preparing to step up their interest in Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez, our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has confirmed.

Arsenal have registered their interest in Alvarez after learning he could be available for transfer this summer.

The Argentine centre-forward is increasingly frustrated with life at Atleti, alerting clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and PSG.

Our sources state that Arsenal chiefs are discussing a potential move for Alvarez internally, and they have sent scouts to watch him in recent weeks.

We understand that the Gunners could offer two players – such as Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli – to improve their chances of striking a deal for Alvarez.

Both Jesus and Martinelli have previously appeared on Atleti’s radar, potentially helping negotiations.

Bombshell exit claim

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is ‘seriously considering’ a stunning move away from the Emirates, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The shock report claims Bayern and Inter Milan are showing ‘concrete interest’ in Odegaard.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has supposedly identified the Norwegian as the ‘missing piece’ to ‘revolutionise’ his midfield. Inter, meanwhile, see Odegaard as a player capable of helping them ‘dominate Serie A’.

It has been suggested Arsenal could sell Odegaard for £80m (€92m / $110m), making him their most valuable departure of all time.

Odegaard himself is said to be keen on ‘exploring a new league’. However, it is hard to see Mikel Arteta sanctioning any exit, given how important the playmaker is to his team.

Plus, Arsenal letting Odegaard leave would infuriate their fans, who are desperate to see the Premier League trophy return to north London.