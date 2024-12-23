Aston Villa and PSG ‘in talks’ over shock Jhon Duran swap deal, with player plus ‘substantial fee’ to be offered

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering offering Randal Kolo Muani in a swap deal for on-fire Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran in January.

Duran, 21, has been in superb form for Villa this season and has replaced Ollie Watkins in Unai Emery’s starting XI – something that seemed impossible last season.

This comes after West Ham came close to sealing a deal for the Colombian international this past summer and the Hammers will no doubt regret not deciding to splash the cash on him.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, PSG ‘want to part ways’ with Muani and have ‘opened talks’ with Villa over a possible swap deal for Duran.

It’s claimed that PSG are willing to offer Muani plus a ‘substantial sum of money’ for Duran in January as Luis Enrique looks to add another striker to his squad.

Villa, for their part, are ‘not willing to let go of Duran easily’ and that is no surprise given how important he’s been for the Midlands side this season.

Emery ‘won’t accept a simple swap for Muani’ and negotiations may, therefore, involve ‘an additional payment from PSG, which could tip the scale in their favor, although no final agreements have been reached yet.’

Aston Villa to reject swap; Arsenal keeping tabs on PSG outcast

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that it would take a mammoth fee to lure Duran away from Villa in January as he is viewed as a vital player by the club.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed back in October that Villa value Duran at over £80m and won’t consider selling him for less. That valuation may have since increased following his dazzling form.

The reports regarding Muani are interesting, however, as it is possible that the French international could head to the Premier League this winter.

We understand that Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a new striker to compete with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

PSG are willing to sell the forward next month as he has been deemed surplus to requirements by Enrique. Muani has started just two league games so far this season and is considering his options.

Sources say that a bid of £50million could be enough to sign Muani next month, which could be considered a bargain as he joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for £76million in 2023.

Arsenal could jump at the opportunity to sign Muani and are keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of the January window.

