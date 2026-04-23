LiveLiverpool want to bring Randal Kolo Muani to Anfield as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to an Italian report, but TEAMtalk can reveal the name of Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) top target to succeed the Egyptian winger.

Kolo Muani joined Tottenham on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2025.

Much was expected of the France international forward when he arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it has been a disappointing season for the 27-year-old.

Kolo Muani has had injury problems and has managed just five goals and four assists in 36 appearances in a Tottenham shirt.

With Spurs staring at relegation to the Championship, the likelihood is that Kolo Muani will return to PSG at the end of the season.

TuttoJuve reported last week that PSG want to sell Kolo Muani, with Liverpool interested in the forward.

The Juventus-centric news outlet claimed that Liverpool manager Arne Slot has ‘personally’ approved a deal for Kolo Muani.

While noting Juventus’ interest in the forward, the report stated that Liverpool want him as a replacement for Hugo Ekitike, who will spend the next nine months on the sidelines, recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture he suffered against PSG in the Champions League.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has also reported Liverpool and Juventus’s interest in Kolo Muani.

However, according to this particular Italian publication, Liverpool want Kolo Muani as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Premier League club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are keen on bringing Kolo Muani to Anfield as his replacement.

PSG are said to be willing to sell the on-loan Tottenham forward for €35million (£30.4m, $41m) in the summer transfer window.

While explaining ‘why Liverpool like Kolo Muani’, La Gazzetta dells Sport has noted: ‘This is where Liverpool have stepped in, struggling to replace Salah, who has already announced his departure at the end of the season.

‘Despite not shining this season with Spurs (5 goals and 4 assists in 36 games), the Reds’ management sees Kolo Muani as a player capable of replacing the Egyptian in the squad, thanks to his versatility and ability to operate even off the right flank.

‘This is a characteristic he has also shown sporadically this season with Tottenham, but especially for the national team, where the centre-forward spot is Mbappe’s exclusive possession.’

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Liverpool want Yan Diomande to replace Mo Salah – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have made RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande their top target to replace Mo Salah in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool are already in talks with the Ivory Coast international winger’s representatives.

The Premier League club’s plan is to strike an agreement with Diomande’s agents before the start of the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Liverpool will then formally enter negotiations with RB Leipzig over a deal for the 19-year-old.

We understand that Leipzig want €100million (£87m, $117.6m), which Liverpool are willing to pay.

Our transfer correspondent, Frase Fletcher, has reported that Diomande is also open to the idea of playing for Liverpool.

While Diomande could be on his way to Anfield, a Liverpool first-team regular could be on his way out, amid claims that he has already agreed on personal terms with Juventus.