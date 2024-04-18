Chelsea laughing as they’re now the ‘only possible option’ for boss Man Utd desperately want

Chelsea is now seen as the "only possible" destination for Roberto De Zerbi

Chelsea will be ecstatic, as it’s believed a move to Stamford Bridge is the ‘only possible option’ for Roberto De Zerbi, who is one of the frontrunners for the Manchester United job.

It’s set to be a big summer of managerial moves in the Premier League. Liverpool will definitely have a new boss this summer, with Jurgen Klopp bringing the curtain down on a nine-year career.

There’s a chance the Anfield outfit recruit from within the English top flight, which would pave the way for more moves elsewhere.

De Zerbi has been linked with the Reds job previously, but now looks to be behind Ruben Amorim, who seems the favourite to take over from Klopp.

Brighton boss De Zerbi is also on the radar of a couple of other big clubs who are not yet certain to have new managers.

Chelsea and United bosses Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino have struggled this term – both have led their sides to the FA Cup semi-finals but in the league, they’re ninth and seventh, respectively.

It’s been frequently suggested that Ten Hag is already out the door, with United’s new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe showing his ambition by getting him out.

The latest report suggested De Zerbi and his Brighton predecessor Graham Potter are the two frontrunners for the United role.

Chelsea ‘only option’ for De Zerbi

The latest report will be music to Chelsea’s ears, then, as Rudy Galetti states a move to Stamford Bridge is now the ‘only possible option’ for De Zerbi.

Given United have him so high on their list of Ten Hag replacements, it’ll be a big blow if they can’t get him.

However, it’s actually believed they are set to go with a ‘different choice’.

Whether that is Potter or another manager remains to be seen, but it’s a different track to the one it looked United were planning to go down very recently if it’s not the Englishman.

Pochettino can still survive

But while De Zerbi is being courted by Chelsea, there is still a chance Pochettino can ‘save’ himself for another season.

The report suggests that an FA Cup triumph and progression to a European competition could do that.

Indeed, it’s actually said that ‘sensations are quite positive’ regarding Pochettino, who’s got his side up to ninth after the 6-0 drubbing of Everton, and still has the chance of winning a trophy.

It does not seem it will matter all too much which European competition Chelsea get, as as long as they secure a place in one of them, or win the FA Cup, the manager can remain in the role.

Winning the FA Cup would kill both birds with a single stone, while reaching seventh – three points away and doable in the Blues’ game in hand – would secure Europa Conference League football.

If not Chelsea for De Zerbi, it’s said he’ll not have another destination in England to go to, so he might still remain at Brighton next term.

