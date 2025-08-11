Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to go all out for Rodrygo if Savinho joins Tottenham Hotspur, according to multiple sources, but the Real Madrid winger is not the only replacement that Cityzens have their eyes on.

With the new Premier League season set to kick off in a matter of days, Man City are in danger of losing as many as three attacking players this week. Everton have a loan deal in place for Jack Grealish, James McAtee has agreed on personal terms with Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham are in talks over Savinho.

Savinho himself is keen on leaving Man City for Tottenham, who have had their opening bid of €50million (£43.3m, $58m) for the Brazil international winger turned down.

While Grealish was already out of Pep Guardiola’s plans after being left out of the Man City squad for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, McAtee was a peripheral figure at the Citizens last season and made just three Premier League starts.

It is Savinho that Man City need to replace, with the 21-year-old Brazilian winger making 21 starts in the Premier League and seven starts in the Champions League last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City have identified Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Savinho.

The reliable journalist has reported that Madrid are ready to sell the Brazil international winger if they get €100m (£86.5m, $116m) for him.

Romano wrote on X at 1:19pm on August 11: “Manchester City are considering move for Rodrygo after imminent exits.

“Grealish gone, McAtee and Savinho can leave… and #MCFC see Rodrygo as dream target, Guardiola big fan.

“Real Madrid will let him leave if player wants – asking around €100m.”

Romano is not the only journalist who has claimed that Man City are eyeing Rodrygo, with reporter Graeme Bailey also noting the Cityzens’ interest.

Bailey told ManchesterCityNews: “Rodrygo is a player that City have long had an interest in.

“And amid talks with Arsenal and Liverpool – we can confirm that City were also being kept informed about his situation.”

“If Savinho does go, and with Jack Grealish and James McAtee leaving – they will want someone else in there and Rodrygo is very much on their radar.”

Over in Spain, E-Noticies were the first to report Man City’s plan to Rodrygo from Madrid as a potential replacement for Savinho.

The report by journalist Miquel Blazquez, who has over 225,000 followers on X, has stated that Man City manager Pep Guardiola ‘wants to go all out for Rodrygo’.

‘Guardiola has said goodbye to Savinho’, notes the report that revealed Man City’s interest in Rodrygo before Romano and Bailey did.

The report has added that Man City have ‘committed’ to paying €100m (£86.5m, $116m) for Rodrygo, who was included among the “world-class superstars” at Los Blancos by club legend Luka Modric in September 2024, as quoted in Get Spanish Football News.

Man City join Chelsea in Xavi Simons race

Rodrygo is a player in demand, with Liverpool, Arsenal and even Tottenham keen on the Brazilian.

Latest reports from Spain suggest that Rodrygo has told Madrid that he wants to stay and will not push for a move away from Santiago Bernabeu.

Man City are well aware that it may not be possible to secure the services of Rodrygo and have identified Xavi Simons as a potential alternative.

Chelsea are in talks with RB Leipzig over Simons, who, as TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 24, has given his approval to a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that RB Leipzig want £60 million (€69m, $81m) for Simons.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported on X that Man City have now made contact with the agents of Simons, as Chelsea continue their talks.

Tavolieri wrote at 12:49pm on August 11: “EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City enters the race for Xavi Simons!

“With the likely departure of Savinho, the Citizens have reestablished contact with super agent Ali Barat in an attempt to lure Xavi away from Chelsea.

“On #CFC side, talks are still Nothing changes. Ongoing discussions and mutual interest to finalize a deal.

“Wait&See… #mercato”

