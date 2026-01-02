Fabrizio Romano names ‘leading candidate’ to become next Chelsea manager

Fabrizio Romano has named the main candidate that Chelsea are considering hiring as their manager following the departure of Enzo Maresca from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and Maresca parted ways on New Year’s Day, and now the search is on for a replacement for the Italian manager. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 1 that Chelsea are keen on Liam Rosenior, and that has now been backed by Romano.

Bailey reported on Thursday that Chelsea have already discussed the prospect of hiring Rosenior, who is now in charge of French club Strasbourg.

Both Chelsea and Strasbourg are part of the BlueCo group, and the hierarchy have been impressed with the job that Rosenior has done at the Ligue 1 club.

Chelsea sources have told us that the Premier League club’s chairman Todd Boehly hopes to make a decision by Monday and could even appoint Rosenior as early as Friday.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now given his insight into the managerial situation at Chelsea and has named Rosenior as “the main name on the shortlist”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Oliver Glasner. I can tell you that Oliver Glasner will not be the next Chelsea manager.

“No contacts ongoing, and despite Oliver Glasner not going to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace, I can tell you that he’s not going to be the new Chelsea manager.

“Then Cesc Fabregas. Decision is very clear. Cesc will not go anywhere now. Cesc stays as Como manager. So, forget about these two names.

“Many of you are asking me about superstars, Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho. Forget about that.

“Chelsea will not go for that kind of solution, so Chelsea are looking for someone who can be a perfect fit for their project.

“For Liam Rosenior, Chelsea are really, really discussing his name internally.

“If you remember, when I released the video about Enzo Maresca and the interest of Manchester City a few weeks ago, here on my channel on YouTube, I told you Liam Rosenior is a manager who is really, really appreciated by Chelsea.

“And so, in that moment, there were already some reports on social media accounts mentioning my name, of course, and Liam Rosenior, and I maintain that name because Liam Rosenior is the leading candidate in this moment to become the new Chelsea manager.”

A potential hold-up in Liam Rosenior appointment at Chelsea

While noting that Chelsea are working very fast to hire a new manager, Romano has underlined a potential hold-up.

For Rosenior to move to Chelsea, first Strasbourg will have to line up a replacement manager.

Romano continued: “Then we have to see what Chelsea will decide to do, and in this case, it’s BlueCo, not only Chelsea.

“Because if Liam Rosenior becomes the Chelsea manager, they need a proper manager for Strasbourg.

“BlueCo is the owner group, the ownership group of both Chelsea and Strasbourg, and they want to back, protect and support the Strasbourg project.

“So, if Liam Rosenior goes to Chelsea, and Chelsea will appoint their new manager very soon.

“It’s going to be fast. It’s not going to take a long time. Remember what I told you today.

“In that case, they need a replacement at Strasbourg, and BlueCo group want to make sure that Strasbourg have a very good coach.

“So, this could be the solution. This could be the domino. Let’s see what’s going to happen because it’s not only Liam Rosenior, but for sure, he is the leading candidate.

“He’s the main name on the shortlist, and conversations internally at Chelsea are taking place to decide what kind of plan they want to activate.”

