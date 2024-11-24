Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Newcastle United star Alexander Isak amid Arsenal’s pursuit of the striker, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old is considered to be one of the best forwards in the Premier League on his day and we understand that he has doubts about his future at St James’ Park.

Isak wants to play for a club that consistently plays in the Champions League and challenges for trophies and he is concerned that the Magpies may not achieve that as soon as he first thought.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are keen to offer Isak a lucrative new contract to stave off the interest in his signature, but the Swedish international is currently reluctant to sign.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea have now ‘made enquiries’ about Isak’s potential availability as Enzo Maresca looks to bring in a new world-class striker at the end of the season.

Sources say that Newcastle would negotiate a potential transfer but only for a ‘monster offer,’ with Eddie Howe’s side demanding that the bidding starts at a mammoth £115million.

This would give Newcastle the funds to bring in a suitable replacement for Isak and their recruitment chiefs have already shortlisted Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres as one potential option.

READ MORE: Reece James brutally called ‘new Jack Wilshere’ following ‘strange’ Chelsea decision

Arsenal and Chelsea could battle for Isak

Newcastle will hold all the power in negotiations over Isak even if he doesn’t sign a new contract, with his current deal being valid until 2028.

A bid of £115million would get the attention of the Newcastle hierarchy but it by no means guarantees that he would leave.

As previously reported, Arsenal have made Isak their ‘dream’ target to strengthen their attacking ranks. If Isak does look to force an exit from St James’ Park, the Gunners and Chelsea will be two teams to keep a close eye on.

The Blues do have alternatives in mind, however, and sources say that they are still keeping close tabs on Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea pushed to sign Osimhen this past summer and were locked in negotiations with his agents until the final hours of the transfer window.

They were ultimately unable to strike a deal. Following this, Napoli manager Antonio Conte decided to drop Osimhen from his squad, before he was loaned out to Galatasaray.

The loan agreement includes a break clause which allows Osimhen to join another club permanently in January. Chelsea consider him a target for next summer, though, rather than the winter.

Osimhen has a €75million (£62.3m) release clause in his contract with Napoli. If Isak proves impossible to sign next summer, Chelsea may well make another attempt for him instead. They are in constant contact with his entourage and Osimhen remains interested in a potential switch to St James’ Park.

Chelsea round-up: Blues want Barca duo / Evan Ferguson eyed

Chelsea are willing to splash approximately £125million for Barcelona defenders Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde, according to shock reports from Spain.

A joint-bid of that magnitude would put Barca ‘to the test’ as they are still grappling with financial challenges and rely on player sales to balance the books.

Maresca isn’t convinced by the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi and wants more competition at the back, but a double move for Araujo and Kounde seems unlikely at this stage.

Nevertheless, the report claims Chelsea are willing to splash €150million (£125m/$156m) on the duo in January.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan revealed on Saturday that Chelsea remain interested in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, amid rumours he could pursue a move away from the Seagulls in January.

We understand Chelsea have a long-term interest in the Republic of Ireland international and sources have stated that interest has not diminished and he is still a real option for Chelsea. Ferguson is keen on the opportunity to play in London and at a bigger club.

The Blues are also keeping tabs on Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, along with Isak and Osimhen.

DON’T MISS: 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star