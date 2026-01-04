Next Chelsea manager says YES to succeeding Maresca as BlueCo get ruthless – Sources

Liam Rosenior has informed Chelsea that he is ready to take charge at Stamford Bridge, and sources have also hinted at what his first game will be and who’ll replace him at Strasbourg.

As we revealed following Enzo Maresca’s departure on Friday, Rosenior’s camp held preliminary talks as they were made aware of the situation.

At this point it was confirmed to 40-year-old Rosenior that he is one of their main options to succeed Maresca – indeed, he was already aware of that being the club’s long-term plan.

We can confirm that when Rosenior signed his new deal in April, it was made clear to him that BlueCo saw him as a long-term option to succeed Maresca – but there was little expectation from either side that would come this season.

Now, BlueCo are pushing ahead with their plans and whilst they are and have done due diligence on other options, Rosenior is the man they believe is the best fit for their project and talks are now due to take place.

DON’T MISS: Full truths on why Chelsea see Liam Rosenior as ‘ideal fit’ as next manager over two admired Prem-proven names

We are told that Rosenior did not want to get into talks ahead of Strasbourg’s game at Nice on Saturday. That match ended 1-1 and looks to have been his final game in charge.

Of course, Strasbourg form part of the overarching BlueCo group, meaning Todd Boehly and co are weakening one of their own clubs for the sake of strengthening Chelsea.

We understand that talks are set to take place between Chelsea’s footballing hierarchy including sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart with Rosenior.

They already have a relationship given their BlueCo history but all parties want to make sure they are on the same page going forward.

The belief is that Chelsea would ideally like their new boss confirmed in the next week ahead of their FA Cup clash with Charlton although they do have a midweek clash with local rivals Fulham.

We can also confirm that Strasbourg are being kept informed at every stage and they are now stepping up their own plans to find Rosenior’s successor.

Their preferred option is understood to be Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay.

The highly-rated 34-year-old, has already spent time in the Chelsea system having been a youth coach for two years before joining Manchester United in 2021.

READ MORE: Sources reveal inside story on Maresca exit from Chelsea with co-owner Behdad Eghbali ‘particularly disturbed’