Tuchel steps up Bayern raid for Chelsea misfit Chalobah as price that’ll seal deal emerges after fresh contact

Thomas Tuchel wants to reunite with Trevoh Chalobah at Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel remains keen for Bayern Munich to try and land Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea this month, sources have informed TEAMtalk.

Bayern tried to sign Chalobah in the summer and have never lost interest in the 24-year-old, who has been unable to play this season because of injury.

Besides, Chelsea have invested in plenty of other centre-backs, which has pushed their academy graduate down the pecking order.

With that in mind, Chalobah is keen on talking to Bayern about a potential move to the Bundesliga, TEAMtalk has learned.

Our sources have explained that fresh contact has been made this week between Bayern and Chalobah’s agents.

Chelsea want a full sale of Chalobah, rather than a loan. To seal a deal, a payment of £25m will likely be enough.

Since Chalobah came through Chelsea’s academy, that fee will be pure profit, which should help at balancing the books.

READ MORE: Chelsea player hurtling towards exit after agreeing move to increasingly confident Borussia Dortmund

Prior to his injury, Chalobah made 63 appearances for Chelsea’s first team, including 31 under the management of Tuchel.

Indeed, it was Tuchel who gave Chalobah his Premier League debut in 2021 after loan spells with Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient. The German tactician also promoted him to Champions League status and could offer something similar in Munich.

Bayern will face Lazio in the round of 16 of this season’s Champions League. Domestically, meanwhile, they are trying to catch up with Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga in an attempt to win a 12th consecutive league title.

Why do Bayern want Chalobah?

Currently, in Chalobah’s main position of centre-back, Tuchel can usually call upon Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae. However, the latter has Asian Cup duties to attend to with the South Korea national team.

Therefore, Chalobah could become a useful reinforcement for Bayern if they can agree a deal with Chelsea.

TEAMtalk has recently explained how Chalobah is attracting a number of clubs, any of whom could have him on board by this time next month.

Roma, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have also shown an interest in the defender, as have Tottenham Hotspur to a lesser extent.

Given the amount of potential competition for Chalobah’s signature, it is understandable why Tuchel wouldn’t want Bayern to miss out.

FEATURE – What every Premier League club needs in the January transfer window: Chelsea desperate for big-name no.9