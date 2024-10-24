Crystal Palace identify TWO potential Oliver Glasner replacements as sack talk intensifies

Crystal Palace will consider sacking Oliver Glasner if their current form does not turn around, with Eagles chiefs already looking at potential replacements.

Palace have picked up just three points from eight Premier League matches so far and find themselves 18th in the table, looking like serious relegation candidates.

Sources close to the club have been clear that they will not be forced or rushed into any major decisions regarding Glasner but are doing their due diligence on manager targets in case things don’t improve.

A lot of work was done to bring Glasner to the club initially and he got off to a superb start last season. There is an acceptance behind the scenes that he was forced to sell key players such as Michael Olise in the summer.

However, results this term have been poor and Palace are at risk of being plunged into a relegation scrap this season. This is far from the aims of the club, who wanted to consolidate their Premier League status and push for a top-half finish this term.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that former England manager Gareth Southgate has been discussed by the Eagles’ board, as well as Graham Potter – both of whom have been linked with the Manchester United job.

Both coaches are ready to return to football after a break from the game and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them in the Premier League before the campaign ends.

Crystal Palace target Man Utd linked managers

Southgate and Potter figure highly on Palace’s managerial shortlist. Potter’s modern approach to football and his success at Brighton have made him a favourite among some Eagles’ decision makers.

Potter has made it clear that he wants to return to management, but he is watching the situation at Man Utd closely as he would be one of the frontrunners to replace Erik ten Hag, should he get the sack.

This means that if Palace want to make a move for Potter they may have to do is quickly as Ten Hag is already on borrowed time with Man Utd, with some sources stating his sacking is only a matter of time.

Southgate, on the other hand, has ruled himself out of the running for the Red Devils job despite him being one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s favoured candidates.

Southgate is now being looked at closely by Palace and will be a top candidate should Glasner be sacked. The ex-Three Lions boss knows the club well after spending seven years at Selhurst Park as a player.

Palace’s next few games will be crucial in determining Glasner’s future. They play Tottenham next, with Aston Villa to follow in the League Cup. They will then play relegation rivals Wolves and Fulham in the two following matches.

Crystal Palace transfer news: Adam Wharton in demand / Eze targeted

Crystal Palace lost Olise and Joachim Andersen over the summer and a number of their key players are generating interest once again ahead of the January window.

One of those heavily in demand is midfielder Adam Wharton, who has been superb since joining from Blackburn Rovers in January this year.

As previously reported, Manchester City, Man Utd and Liverpool are all admirers of Wharton and are considering moves for the England international in 2025.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Palace are unlikely to allow Wharton to leave for any price in January, but state that they’ll be lucky to keep hold of him next season.

Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze continues to be linked with moves to top Premier League sides, with Tottenham known to be big admirers of the playmaker.

But recent reports suggest that Man Utd are also interested in signing Eze as they look to bring in a new winger in 2025. The Red Devils are planning to offload Antony, so he could be his replacement.

Marc Guehi also continues to be linked with moves away from Palace, with Newcastle and Liverpool reportedly considering big-money moves for him next year.

IN FOCUS: Gareth Southgate vs Graham Potter

Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter managerial stats comparison