Jack Grealish with an Everton shirt Photoshopped over him and, inset, Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish has sent Everton supporters a simple five-word message as his best friend, Jack Grealish, prepares to finalise a season-long loan move to Merseyside and with Paul Merson explaining how the transfer could reinvigorate his prospects of playing at the 2026 World Cup.

The 29-year-old has been forced out of the Etihad Stadium after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola. And with game-time no guarantee for the one-time £100m man in the upcoming season, a move away from Manchester City has been on the radar for some time in recent months.

Indeed, our Everton correspondent Harry Watkinson first raised the possibility of Grealish joining the Toffees way back on May 26. And while there was interest from a couple of other sides, most notably Tottenham Hotspur, it is Everton who have won the race for the former Aston Villa man, who finalised his deal on Tuesday afternoon and in a season-long loan package that will cost the Toffees around £12m, including their share of the player’s wages.

As part of that deal, David Ornstein has revealed Everton have secured an option to make Grealish‘s move permanent next summer for £50m.

In the meantime, his departure from City will help Guardiola’s side fall within UEFA squad guidelines after a rampant summer of player recruitment.

However, for City striker Haaland, it will mean his best friend in football will become an opponent rather than a teammate.

Sending Everton a simple message on an Instagram page ‘All Everton’, Haaland wrote: “Take good care of him!”

In the meantime, Merson feels the move to Merseyside could spark an England revival for Grealish as he looks to force his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson stated: “England have so many players now. It’s phenomenal, but a place in the England squad is in Grealish’s hands. At City, it was out of his hands because he wasn’t playing, but this move gives him a great chance to get back in and get to the World Cup.

“If he performs to the ability he can, Grealish will be on that plane to America to the World Cup.”

DON’T MISS 🔵 Top 10 most expensive Everton signings of all time after Thierno Barry arrival

Merson says Grealish move ticks box for all parties

Merson also thinks Grealish can kickstart his club career, too, by joining David Moyes’ side ahead of their move to their new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Bramley Docks.

“It’s a brilliant move for both parties.

“For Grealish, he’s been at Man City for a good few seasons now and it’s a case of playing teams with everyone behind the ball. Teams have been doubling up on him and there’s been no space. He now goes to Everton, and he’ll have space. He’ll be one-on-one in a lot of games. He’ll get the ball and be able to attack players, commit them and take them on.

“For Everton, they are getting an £100m player on loan. It’s phenomenal for Everton.

“I just think this move ticks a lot of boxes. I think we are going to see the Grealish from his Aston Villa days.

“First things first, Grealish needs to focus on Everton and get going with his new club, but he has given himself a chance with England with this move.”

Everton transfer latest: Chelsea winger eyed; Norwich full-back wanted

Meanwhile, with Moyes potentially using Grealish as a No.10, the Toffees boss still wants to add a new winger to his mix before the window slams shut.

To that end, we can confirm they are once again considering a move for Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson after hitting obstacles in the pursuit of Tyler Dibling, while a Chelsea attacker and Leicester star are also on their radar.

Everton are also considering a move for a Norwich City right-back, per reports, after the player established himself as a key player for the Canaries last season.

Moyes still has doubts over Nathan Patterson, while Seamus Coleman is now in the final throes of his excellent career on Merseyside.

Elsewhere, truths have come to light over alleged Everton interest in Aston Villa’s John McGinn after the Toffees recently finalised the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

How Jack Grealish’s minutes have reduced over the years at Man City