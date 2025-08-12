Manchester United are willing to blow their budget on Carlos Baleba

Manchester United are prepared to ‘blow the budget’ to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, and are ready to deal with the consequences down the line, TEAMtalk can reveal.

United are advancing their interest in Baleba by preparing an initial proposal for the Brighton midfielder.

Conversations have taken place this week to figure out what it might take to get a deal done, with sources indicating that United are gathering a clear picture of the numbers involved.

Suggestions in some reports have been that the midfielder will command a fee of £100million and above.

While there has been a strong belief around United that sales will ultimately be required to fund the level of business they want to do this summer, there is also a feeling that they might have the capacity to move for Baleba regardless.

Executives are aware that such a transfer would blow the budget, but there is a growing temptation to press ahead and manage the financial implications later.

That temptation is being driven by a recognition of Baleba’s potential impact and the fact he is interested in the move.

Recruitment staff believe his profile offers a rare blend of qualities that could elevate the midfield and bring long-term value to the squad. The awareness of that upside is a key reason United are willing to contemplate a way to make it happen.

Sources describe the plan as genuine, with momentum building to the point where the next stage of contact could even arrive before the weekend. The sense is that acting early could be decisive, particularly given Brighton’s reputation for driving a hard bargain.

Brighton will be expected to show resolve. Their handling of Moises Caicedo’s move to Chelsea remains a reference point inside the club, and there is every expectation they will again push for the highest possible figure.

That could set up a tough negotiation in which United will have to weigh the cost of doing business against the urgency of securing one of their top season-defining targets.

DON’T MISS: The brilliant Man Utd XI for 2025/26 with three more signings to follow Cunha and Mbeumo

United racing against the clock

United know they will have chances to offload players to stay in line with financial regulations. There are still a few weeks left in this window to push out some, with Alejandro Garnacho in particular looking like to be sold.

But as The Athletic‘s dealsheet suggests, they have January and up until June 30, 2026, to make sales to comply with regulations for 2025/26.

United are also racing against time for another reason, as Baleba is likely to have more suitors after this summer.

The dealsheet states competition for him in 2025 will be ‘fierce’, leading United to study the parameters of the deal now.

Man Utd round-up: Surprise Hojlund interest

United striker Rasmus Hojlund is a reported target for Newcastle, who are struggling to find a suitable striker at the moment.

Hojlund has essentially been told he is free to leave Old Trafford this summer, but wants to stay and fight for his place.

Meanwhile, United are reported to have a concrete chance of signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Paris Saint-Germain willing to let him leave.

And TEAMtalk sources have stated that United could ‘cave’ on their asking price for Alejandro Garnacho, giving Chelsea a bargain deal.

How Baleba compares to Man Utd midfielders