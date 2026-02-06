Everton star destined to leave as David Moyes responds to brutal January transfer saga

Dwight McNeil was left devastated after a late January transfer window move to Crystal Palace collapsed in dramatic fashion, leaving the Everton winger’s future uncertain, and David Moyes has responded to the controversial saga.

The 26-year-old had completed a medical and agreed personal terms on a four-and-a-half-year contract as part of a proposed £20m deal, initially structured as a loan with an obligation to buy.

However, the switch fell through at the final moments when Palace failed to submit the required paperwork, prompting fierce criticism from McNeil’s partner, who accused the club of toying with his mental health and providing no explanation.

Sources close to the situation say McNeil was utterly gutted by the turn of events, having been left in the lurch as the deadline slammed shut.

He had been open to remaining at Everton had he been guaranteed regular first-team minutes, but with competition intensifying in the wide areas, notably following the signing of Tyrique George, that prospect now appears unlikely.

As a result, he is expected to continue as a fringe player for the remainder of the season, a frustrating scenario for a talented left-sided attacker who has shown glimpses of quality.

McNeil joined Everton from Burnley in 2022, where Sean Dyche had first handed him his Premier League breakthrough. The pair enjoyed a strong working relationship, with Dyche praising the winger’s maturity and set-piece prowess during their time together at Turf Moor and Goodison Park. Now, we can reveal a reunion with his former manager is possible in the summer.

Dwight McNeil highly likely to leave this summer

Sources indicate McNeil is highly likely to depart Everton when his contract enters its final year this summer.

Nottingham Forest are among the clubs retaining a strong interest, with manager Dyche remaining keen on a reunion given their history.

Forest are not expected to be alone in pursuing the player, as several Premier League sides could circle for a proven wide option available potentially for a reduced fee.

For Everton, offloading McNeil would represent a key part of summer plans to generate funds and reshape the squad.

While the January disappointment stung, it may ultimately pave the way for a fresh start elsewhere for a player eager to rediscover consistent minutes and form.

Everton boss Moyes was asked about the saga in a press conference earlier today, and made clear that he was happy to allow McNeil to leave and pursue a new challenge – pinning the blame for the collapsed deal solely on Crystal Palace.

“I can tell you 100% it was nothing to do with Everton Football Club that’s for sure,” Moyes said.

“It does happen and players have to live with it. It wasn’t that we didn’t want it to happen, we gave permission for Dwight to go for a medical and do all the things required for it. It was very hard to do much more than what we have done.”

When asked how McNeil was feeling following the ordeal, Moyes added: “Dwight’s fine, he’s training as well. Dwight’s okay.

“He understands exactly where it went wrong and how it broke down, so he knows everything about it and there are no problems there.”

