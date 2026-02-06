Arsenal are reported to have made initial contact with the newly-established agency of Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi amid growing claims the Cherries face a major battle to retain the star – but they are far from the only side keen on a deal, with the teenager also drawing admiring glances from one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Cherries’ transfer business over recent years is to be admired. Not able to sign the game’s most established stars, they have instead signed talented young stars, taken their game to the next level and sold them off for big profits. All of Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Ilia Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo, who have departed Bournemouth in recent months to enormous margins, are perfect examples of how their business and football model has thrived.

One other name very much fitting into that category and having made a sizeable impression under the shrewd tactical approach of Andoni Iraola, is Kroupi.

The 19-year-old star was plucked as a relative unknown from Ligue 2 side Lorient last February, though the move was delayed until the end of the campaign.

The talented French star has quickly hit the ground running. Eight goals in 19 Premier League appearances, totalling just 781 minutes so far, illustrate a burgeoning talent expected to get even better. To say he’s a deadly finisher is an understatement.

But with the player already drawing admiring glances, news emerged via Fabrizio Romano on Thursday that Kroupi has now signed up with Moussa Sissoko’s agency.

The influential French football agent – not to be confused with the former Tottenham and France star, who is in fact still playing – also takes care of the interests of the likes of PSG stars Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, and is regarded as one of the most respected names in the business.

Now, according to MediaFoot, the change of agency has also brought a potential 2026 transfer bursting into life – and Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta, famed for his own excellent negotiating skills, looks to be right in the mix for a deal…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal in contact over future Kroupi signing – report

Per the report, Berta first made contact over Kroupi’s signing and to register Arsenal‘s interest back in the autumn.

It’s claimed the Italian, eager to get ahead of the competition, has made it be known that the Gunners would be open to the future signing of the player were he to come onto the market and has been asked to be kept informed of developments.

Having since proved he can cut it in the Premier League for the Cherries, Bournemouth would do well to resist big offers for the player, who is already being valued in the £40m-plus (€46m, $54.5m) bracket.

Paying Lorient a modest £12m package (€14m, $16.5m) package, that would represent a significant gain for the south coast side, though if his development arc continues to turn an upward trajectory, Bournemouth may well find they are capable of demanding more for their acrobatic and fleet-footed talent.

Indeed, Telefoot’s report insists that Arsenal are far from alone in tracking Kroupi’s prodigious talents, with French powerhouses PSG also in the mix and their transfer advisor, Luis Campos, also holding preliminary talks to register his interest in the France Under-21 international.

Per the report, Campos has made clear his dreams of signing Kroupi this summer and will help finance his signing by allowing Goncalo Ramos to leave the Parc des Princes, selling off the Portugal striker to the highest bidder after four seasons and 43 goals for the Ligue 1 champions.

Arsenal to break bank for £113m South American pair;

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also reportedly opened discussions to sign rising Brazilian star Breno Bidon and could also spend a huge fee on a new centre-forward in what would be a combined £113m double summer coup.

Elsewhere, after we revealed in November that the Gunners were keeping tabs on Scott McTominay’s situation with Napoli, comments made by the Italian side’s transfer chief have suddenly made it clear that a summer deal DOES appear on the cards.

Arsenal, however, will not be the only Premier League side, though, in the mix to sign a player known as ‘la Apribottiglie’.

In other news, Arsenal remain interested in bringing Sandro Tonali to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2026, according to Fabrizio Romano, with another source revealing how much the Gunners will have to pay for him, despite Newcastle’s protestations.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.