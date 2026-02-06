Manchester United have identified Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon as a potential target for the summer of 2026, according to a reliable journalist, who has also reported whether the Red Devils could make a move for Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man Utd are planning to sign a left-winger in the summer of 2026. We understand that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, is ready to spend £200million on new players, should interim-manager Michael Carrick guide the team to Champions League qualification for next season.

Sources have told us that RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast international star Yan Diomande is a major star target for the Red Devils.

Diomande, though, could cost as much as €100million (£86m, $118m), and Man Utd are not putting all of their eggs in one basket.

According to Ben Jacobs, Man Utd like Newcastle United and England international winger Anthony Gordon, too.

The reliable journalist has said that Gordon’s ability to play as a number nine as well as a winger is very appealing to Man Utd.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “There’s appreciation for Yan Diomande, who’s a very versatile player.

“Leipzig are kind of grandstanding at the moment and saying that’s a €100m sale.

“Manchester United really like Anthony Gordon as well as a potential option, especially knowing that the player actually relishes the chance to have more game time through the centre as a number 9.”

Gordon has been on the books of Newcastle since January 2023, when he joined from Everton for £45m (€52m, $61.3m).

The winger has made 139 appearances for the Magpies’ first team so far in his career, scoring 32 goals and providing 27 assists in the process.

Do Man Utd want Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes?

Like Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are also top players for Newcastle.

Man Utd have been linked with Tonali, whose agent, Giuseppe Riso, has told TuttoSport that “transfer discussions will take place” with Newcastle later in the season.

The Manchester Evening News has already reported that Man Utd have no interest in Tonali, and now Jacobs has backed that claim.

Jacobs said about Man Utd and Tonali: “I’m not aware of Manchester United entering that race at this stage.

“They will be looking for a player in that profile.

“We know that Elliot Anderson is kind of the top choice cumulatively in all positions for the summer, and he has the advantage of being able to play as a 6 or an 8.”

Regarding Bruno Guimaraes and Man Utd, Jacobs said: “With Bruno Guimarães, my understanding is there’s kind of a verbal agreement in place that for £80m for a Champions League club, Newcastle would engage.

“I’m still told that if somebody is to move for Bruno Guimaraes within England, it’s more likely to be Manchester City than Manchester United, and City will likely be in the conversation for Elliot Anderson as well.”

