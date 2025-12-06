Leeds manager Daniel Farke insists he is “not fighting for his job” and has indicated he still retains boardroom support after praising the fans and players for delivering a “magical” night against Chelsea in a result that could yet spare him from claims he faces the sack.

The Whites hauled themselves out of the relegation zone with a huge 3-1 victory over the Club World Cup champions, with the result not just a standout moment in their season, but proof that Leeds United have it within them to avoid an instant return to the Championship.

And while they face another titanic match against Premier League champions Liverpool on Saturday evening, Farke will hope the win over the Blues on Wednesday night – in which Leeds switched to a 3-5-2 formation – will mark a change in fortunes for the club, who had been somewhat unlucky not to have posted more points this season.

Going into Wednesday’s game, Leeds had lost four straight matches – and six of their last seven – heightening reports Farke needed a win from his next two to avoid the sack.

With that emphatically arriving in midweek, Farke can really do himself a huge favour with another positive result on Saturday; not that the manager was particularly concerned.

“I’m not fighting for my job,” he told Sky Sports. “I’m not wasting any energy thinking about myself. If you want to lead such a passionate club like Leeds United you have to focus all your energy to help the boys, to be a shield for the players and to protect them.

“I did not apply for this job; our board convinced me two-and-a-half years ago to sign the contract. I’m not fighting for a job, I’m fighting for my boys. We are so desperate to be the first side in the last 25 years to establish this club in the top flight.”

Asked about the result against Enzo Maresca’s side, Farke added: “Elland Road was back at its best and it felt like a magical night.

“This club has waited so long for such a massive result against such a good side like Chelsea and to do this in such an atmosphere under the floodlights was pretty special and unique.”

Reflecting on the result, an impressed Gary Neville has explained why the Reds can now use the win as a platform to survive in the Premier League…

READ NEXT ⚪🟡🔵 Daniel Farke told he WON’T be sacked by Leeds as two influential figures offer support after Chelsea win

Gary Neville on why Leeds can avoid relegation

The key to Wednesday’s win was a very noticeable tactical shift from their regular 4-3-3 this season to 3-5-2; a formation that had first been used in the second half of last Saturday’s match at Manchester City, which saw Leeds claw back a two-goal deficit, only to lose to an excellent last-gasp Phil Foden winner.

Nonetheless, that formation worked to perfection on Wednesday. Their three centre-halves, Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk, all looked comfortable playing that way, while the formation worked perfectly for Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmunsson, who both excelled in their wing-back roles.

In midfield, Ethan Ampadu expertly marshalled midfield, while Ao Tanaka – the scorer of their excellent second goal of the night – offered support to their two-man attack of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, whose physical presence will trouble any defence.

Goals scored by #LUFC this season by formation 4-3-3

Mins played (excluding added on time and Carabao Cup): 1035

Goals scored: 11

Mins per goal: 94.09 352

Mins played: 135

Goals scored: 5

Mins per goal: 27pic.twitter.com/foKxUWbD7D — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) December 4, 2025

“Of course, it’s the first time that we started with this base formation, if you want to label it in this way, but for me, base formation means nothing. It’s all about the principles and the execution,” Farke declared.

“I never put a performance or result down to base formation; otherwise, it would be easy. You play 3-5-2 and you beat Man City or Chelsea. It’s not as simple as that.”

After seeing that performance, Gary Neville is adamant Leeds have enough about them to stay up this season; a big U-turn on claims Neville made last month after laughing at their performance at Nottingham Forest.

“Leeds showed me something different [against Chelsea],” Neville said.

“They were a lot more physical. It is definitely a blueprint for how they should perform week-in, week-out. They had the players on the pitch to do it. Chelsea played a team of men and looked like little boys.

“I think that Leeds XI, if they can stay fit – there are a couple of big buts – with those two up top, I think they could [stay up].”

Latest Leeds news: Intermediaries offer Milan striker to Whites

Meanwhile, a powerful AC Milan striker has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United and West Ham, ahead of the January window by intermediaries trying to broker a potential deal, we can reveal.

Sources had previously confirmed that Leeds are in the market for more attacking firepower in January, meaning the 93-goal frontman could well fit the bill.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.