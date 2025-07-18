Leeds United have officially announced the signing of midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United, with the club confirming he has signed a long-term deal.

The Whites made Longstaff, 27, a top target after being alerted to his availability. It’s understood that a deal was agreed with Newcastle to the tune of £12million, plus £3million in potential add-ons, though the fee is officially ‘undisclosed’.

Longstaff has penned a four-year contract ahead of Leeds‘ pre-season friendly against Manchester United on Saturday, ending his 18-year stint with his boyhood club, the Magpies. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported Leeds’ interest in Longstaff on May 13, and now a deal has come to fruition.

In an official statement on their website, Leeds wrote: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Sean Longstaff, who joins the club from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

“The midfielder has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road which will keep him in West Yorkshire until the summer of 2029.

“Our fifth signing of the window arrives at Leeds having made 25 appearances in the Premier League last campaign for the Magpies, helping them to qualify for the Champions League. He was also a key figure in ending a 70-year trophy drought at St. James’ Park by winning the League Cup.

“After enjoying important loan spells early in his career, Longstaff made his debut for Newcastle in a 2018 cup tie with Nottingham Forest and has since gone on to represent his boyhood club over 200 times in all competitions…”

‘Experience on the European stage’

“…A first goal in black and white came in a 2019 victory over Burnley. Longstaff continued to offer a goal-threat from then on and enjoyed a strike from distance, or a battle in the air, having netted 16 times in the top-flight.

“Sean brings experience on the European stage from his time on Tyneside having made five appearances in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/24 season.

“Starting in the heart of the midfield in a goalless draw at the San Siro against Italian giants AC Milan, our newest recruit then starred in a 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain where he scored the third goal in a memorable evening at St. James’ Park, as well as facing Borussia Dortmund both home and away.

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome our fifth summer signing to the club and we look forward to seeing Sean in action for the Whites.”

Longstaff made a total of 171 Premier League appearances during his time with Newcastle, so brings valuable experience of the top flight with him to Leeds.

Longstaff is Leeds’ fifth new addition, after deals were struck for Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bournauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The midfielder’s arrival takes the Yorkshire club’s summer spending to around £45m.

