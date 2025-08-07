Leeds Utd gunning for £20m Liverpool star in spectacular double coup

A trusted source on all things Liverpool has confirmed Leeds United are exploring a move for a £20m-rated Reds star, and he’s not the only Premier League attacker Daniel Farke aims to sign.

The focus at Leeds United in the final weeks of the window is adding firepower to Farke’s attack. An addition could come at full-back, but according to The Athletic, it’s the final third where the real action will lay.

The Athletic’s piece was written in part by James Pearce who specialises in covering Liverpool. The report read: “Leeds are continuing to pursue full-backs, No 10s, wingers and strikers, and Liverpool’s Ben Doak is one winger Leeds have discussed.

“Sources close to the player and Anfield indicated United have expressed interest in the 19-year-old.”

Doak is known for his electric pace and dribbling ability and shone during a loan spell with Middlesbrough in the Championship last term.

Doak’s potential is sky high but if and when he does reach his peak, it’s unlikely to be at Anfield.

The Scotland international primarily operates on the right wing despite being right-footed and there’s a certain Mohamed Salah blocking his path at present. Salah signed a two-year contract extension with the Reds earlier in 2025.

Classified as a homegrown player, Doak’s sale would be logged as pure profit on Liverpool’s books. Liverpool are open to selling the teenager ahead of an anticipated late-window move for Alexander Isak. A centre-back to replace Jarell Quansah is also on the shopping list.

As such, Doak has the green light to leave and Pearce went on to claim an offer of around £20m could seal a switch to Elland Road.

“Liverpool rejected offers around £20million for the winger in January and value him around the same amount now,” he continued.

“If they do not receive an offer in that range, they are happy to retain him as a squad option.”

Brighton playmaker wanted too in difficult deal

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Doak isn’t the only Premier League attacker in Leeds’ sights.

Taking to X, Jacobs stated: “Understand Leeds hold a genuine interest Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte.”

The Argentine was loaned to Leicester City last term and was a rare bright spark in what was otherwise a campaign of doom and gloom for the Foxes.

Buonanotte generally plays as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing. However, Jacobs went on to explain why Leeds have their work cut out in striking a deal for the 20-year-old Brighton man.

He continued: “However, there’s currently low confidence in pulling off an ambitious move.

“Buonanotte has several suitors, including clubs with Champions League. Dortmund have held talks and are considering a bid.”

Latest Leeds Utd & Liverpool news

⚪️ Leeds get green light to sign supreme 205-goal striker as Champ playmaker also says ‘YES’

🔴 Journalist drops dream Liverpool update on Alexander Isak transfer

⚪️ Major Liverpool sale opens door for Leeds to sign elite striker who boasts 83 G/A in 78 games for current club

🔴 Outragous Darwin Nunez wages at Al-Hilal revealed as second huge Liverpool exit thunders closer