A top reporter has dropped an exceedingly encouraging update on Liverpool’s chances of signing Newcastle striker, Alexander Isak.

Liverpool have identified Alexander Isak as their number one striker target and intend to bid again for the Newcastle ace despite signing Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds have already seen a £110m plus add-ons bid knocked back by Newcastle. Contrary to a handful of reports, Liverpool have not walked away from the chase.

Instead, they’re biding their time and waiting for Newcastle to open the doors to a sale before thundering back in with a second bid.

The Magpies value Isak at £150m, while TEAMtalk understands Liverpool believe a deal can be struck for around £130m. The British transfer record with regards to arrivals currently stands at £116m (Florian Wirtz).

Isak has already verbally agreed personal terms with Arne Slot’s side but Newcastle will not approve his sale until lining up a worthy replacement. A move was made for Benjamin Sesko but the RB Leipzig ace will now join Manchester United.

Thankfully for Liverpool and their ambitions of signing Isak, Newcastle do not lack for alternatives. TEAMtalk recently revealed their five-man striker shortlist and of that quintet, we understand it’s Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea who is being actively pursued.

Now, a fresh update from reporter Ben Jacobs has sent Liverpool’s hopes of signing Isak soaring.

The reporter confirmed Isak’s situation has not changed despite Newcastle’s Sesko miss, meaning the Magpies would approve a sale if signing an alternative.

However, it was his claim that Newcastle have determined only two options are in play for Isak that will get Liverpool pulses racing.

“Understand Newcastle’s failure to sign Benjamin Sesko does not affect the Alexander Isak situation,” wrote Jacobs on X.

“Newcastle have other attackers in mind. And Newcastle’s feeling remains Isak must be sold or extend with no middle ground.

“Isak has to date shown no willingness to do latter. Liverpool ready to bid again if given encouragement.”

In other words, Newcastle retaining Isak beyond the summer window is NOT a possibility if he won’t sign a new deal. And as Jacobs stated, the Swede has shown no indication he’ll pen fresh terms.

That only leaves one outcome – a sale to Liverpool… assuming Newcastle finally succeed in signing a replacement, of course.

Isak relationships at Newcastle fractured

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought news on Thursday afternoon of Isak’s situation at Newcastle reaching crisis point.

Insiders claim that Isak feels undervalued, particularly amid what he perceives as a lacklustre transfer window. Newcastle’s failure to attract high-profile reinforcements has only amplified the striker’s discontent, with the club struggling to lure top talents away from rivals.

Howe has prioritised signing a new number nine, but efforts to convince elite strikers have faltered, leaving the team reliant on Isak.

Isak had demanded £300,000-a-week to sign a new deal but the club are unwilling to smash their wage structure. There is no suggestion common ground on a new deal can or will be found.

Compounding matters, sources describe Isak’s relationship with manager Eddie Howe as fractured. The forward reportedly feels ‘hurt’ by the club’s reluctance to reward his performances, leading to a breakdown in trust.

