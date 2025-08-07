Alexander Isak hopes escalate for Liverpool amid ‘fractured’ Eddie Howe relationship – sources

Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Alexander Isak, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the relationship between the striker and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is damaged, as Ben Foster tells the Swede how to seal a transfer to Anfield.

The transfer saga involving Liverpool, Newcastle and Isak has escalated ever since TEAMtalk first exclusively broke the news on July 24 that the Sweden international striker wants to leave St. James’ Park. Liverpool had a bid of £120m (€137.5m, $159m), including add-ons, for Isak turned down last week, with sources telling us that the Premier League champions will make a new and improved offer once the Magpies have a replacement lined up.

Liverpool will be encouraged to know that Isak still wants to leave Newcastle, with his relationship with Magpies manager Howe having broken down.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that, despite recent discussions with manager Howe, Isak’s strong desire to leave Newcastle remains, with the striker now at the centre of a brewing crisis

As the 2025 summer transfer window hurtles toward its September 1 deadline, the 25-year-old’s frustration has boiled over, casting a shadow over the Magpies’ preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

Isak, who joined from Real Sociedad in 2022 for a club-record fee of £63m (€72.7m, $84.6m), has been a pivotal figure in Newcastle’s attack, scoring 23 goals in the Premier League last season and helping the Magpies secure Champions League qualification.

However, insiders claim that Isak feels undervalued, particularly amid what he perceives as a lacklustre transfer window. Newcastle’s failure to attract high-profile reinforcements has only amplified the striker’s discontent, with the club struggling to lure top talents away from rivals.

The latest blow came in the past 24 hours when Newcastle missed out on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who opted for Manchester United instead. Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Slovenian’s potential arrival was seen as a key enabler for Isak’s exit, allowing the Magpies to cash in on their asset while refreshing the squad.

Howe has prioritised signing a new number nine, but efforts to convince elite strikers have faltered, leaving the team reliant on Isak.

At the heart of the impasse are contract negotiations. Isak is demanding £300,000 per week to commit his long-term future to Newcastle, but it is a figure the Premier League club’s hierarchy deems unsustainable. Talks have stalled, with no breakthrough in sight.

Compounding matters, sources describe Isak’s relationship with Howe as fractured. The forward reportedly feels “hurt” by the club’s reluctance to reward his performances, leading to a breakdown in trust.

Alexander Isak told to go public with Liverpool interest

In a stark indication of the rift, Isak has been instructed to train separately from the Newcastle first-team squad – a measure he’s already adopted voluntarily when he was training at his former club Sociedad.

This isolation underscores his mindset, as Isak seeks a move to a club matching his ambitions, with interest remaining from Liverpool, who hoped that Sesko would join Newcastle so they could launch their bid.

Newcastle face a dilemma: retain a disgruntled talisman or sanction a sale that could fetch over £130m (€150m, $174.6m) but weaken their attack.

With the new Premier League campaign to start in a matter of days, resolution is urgent. Fans hope for a swift turnaround, but Isak’s unrest threatens to derail the Saudi-era project’s momentum.

As of today, the saga shows no signs of abating, leaving Howe to navigate one of his toughest challenges yet.

As the future of Isak remains unresolved, a former Premier League player has urged the striker to go public with his desire to leave Newcastle.

Former Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster believes that Isak needs to release a statement.

Foster said on Fozcast: “If you want to go, you need to put a press statement out saying ‘I Alexander Isak want to leave the football club because I want to leave to a Premier League winning team’.

“If you do that, Newcastle should say ‘cool, we’ll put our press conference out saying Alexander wants to go, we want £150m, once that has been met, we’ll let him go’.”

