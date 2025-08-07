The mind-blowing financial package Darwin Nunez will be paid at Al-Hilal has now come to light, while Liverpool are making serious headway with another major sale that will significantly enhance the coffers at Anfield for further big-money additions.

The Reds have already shattered the record for their most expensive single transfer window in their history, with some £265m (€303m, $354m) spent on six new players so far. And while that is also the most in the Premier League so far, the fact that Liverpool have also banked some £129m (€148m, $172m) in player sales, the Merseysiders still have some serious wriggle room for more additions this summer.

Now their coffers are set to swell even further with Harvey Elliott edging closer to a move to RB Leipzig – with more details on that developing transfer provided further on.

Before that goes through, however, Liverpool are also set to bank another windfall from the imminent sale of Nunez to Al-Hilal, with Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday night giving the transfer his trademark ‘Here we go’ green-light.

Insiders have revealed that Simone Inzaghi’s side are paying an initial €53million (£46.2m, $62m) plus add-ons, which will see the deal surpass £50million (€57m, $67m).

Now in a double update on his X account, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed the colossal financial package that the Uruguayan striker will earn across his three seasons in Saudi Arabia.

He posted on August 6 (7.53pm): ‘Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal – DONE DEAL! Full agreement has been reached with Liverpool. Nunez has also given his green light. Contract until 2028.

‘Medical will follow once the paperwork is completed. Top salary. An important sale for LFC, who are still working on a move for Alexander Isak and also want to sign a top winger.’

And in a follow-up post on August 7 (12.18am), Plettenberg added: ‘Darwin Nunez will earn around €15 million net per year at Al Hilal – plus add-ons. Full agreement was reached between the clubs and between Al Hilal and Nunez on Wednesday evening, as revealed.

‘Medical and signing to follow as soon as possible. Contract runs until 2028.’

In other words, the 26-year-old will be paid a minimum £252,000 a week in Saudi, which will net the star close to a £40m (€46m, $53.5m) personal windfall across a deal to 2028.

Harvey Elliott next to leave Liverpool as Leipzig talks intensify

Liverpool have already cashed in on Tyler Morton this week, the young midfielder moving to Lyon on an initial £15m deal, while the likes of Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher and Luis Diaz have also been sold for profit this summer alone.

Now the Reds are ready to cash in on another of their fringe stars with Elliott in talks over a move to RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old suffered a dramatic drop in game-time in Slot’s first season in charge, with his only two starts in the Premier League coming after the title was mathematically won.

Elliott – a boyhood and lifelong Liverpool fan – would gladly stay but knows he needs to leave for the good of his career.

And while TEAMtalk has revealed interest from the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham, it is Bundesliga side Leipzig who are closing in on the England Under-21 hero’s signature.

Providing an update on those discussions, Plettenberg revealed on X that Elliott is keen on the move to the Red Bull Arena.

‘Harvey Elliott and RB Leipzig are already in advanced talks over personal terms,’ Plettenberg began. ‘Leipzig want him, as revealed days ago.

‘Concrete negotiations between the clubs are expected to follow once a verbal agreement is in place. Loan with option, obligation, or a permanent deal? Still open. Important: Elliott is keen to join Leipzig.’

Sources have previously told us that Liverpool are open to the player’s sale with two formats in mind: either a £40m deal with a clause that grants Liverpool a buy-back clause in two years time. Or a straight £50m sale, with no return option included.

Any prospective loan deal would likely need to factor both those demands in.

