Leeds United expect to learn this weekend if their bid to sign Shea Charles has proved successful following a fresh round of talks with Southampton over the last 24 hours and with the player making his feelings clear on whether to join the Whites, or fellow suitors Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Daniel Farke’s side are keen to raise the level of their squad this summer after an impressive 14th-placed finish on their return to the Premier League last season. And with Leeds aiming to make five to six quality signings over the close season, the first of those is already in the bag after they snapped up free agent Harry Wilson on a four-year deal.

Leeds’ interest in adding Southampton star Charles to their midfield is well documented. After an opening bid worth £20m was rejected, sources then confirmed that there was a strong belief from within Elland Road that a deal was there to be done with the Northern Ireland international keen to make the move.

Following that opening gambit rejection, Leeds have maintained positive discussions with Southampton over the deal, with Saints having made it clear they are seeking a fee in the region of £30m for the 22-year-old.

A second offer from Leeds was then lodged, though sources have been conflicted over how much a second offer was worth. Some reported it to be worth £23m plus add-ons, while others claimed it was for less, albeit higher than their opening offer.

All the same, the Daily Mail now claims a fresh round of talks were held across Friday between the two sides – and a final decision over the move is due to be announced soon.

‘Leeds United hope to find out this weekend if they have been successful in their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Shea Charles,’ they wrote.

Talks were understood to be positive as they tried to strike a compromise on Friday./

Furthermore, they claim the Manchester-born player has now made it clear that a move to Elland Road is his number one focus, and will give priority to Leeds above rival interest from Fulham and Crystal Palace if a deal can be agreed…

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Leeds hope for positive news on Shea Charles

Any agreement in and around the £23m-plus mark would also make Charles the costliest signing 49ers Enterprises have made since assuming full control of Leeds in summer 2023.

The report adds that Charles has made it clear he ‘wants to join Leeds ‘, who have now ‘offered Southampton £23million plus add-ons’ to secure his signature.

Furthermore, Leeds believe the Northern Ireland international can ‘grow into a top midfielder’.

However, should the deal falter, and with ‘Southampton pushing for £30m, Leeds would explore alternatives’.

One of those touted for a move to Leeds in the Italian media is Parma star Mandela Keita, and while the Daily Mail and the YEP’s Graham Smyth insist he is not an option, sources have told TEAMtalk that intermediaries looking to move the Belgium international on this summer have made contact with the Whites and offered them a chance to bring him in.

However, as our report very strongly stated, Leeds were yet to make up their mind on whether to pursue that deal, with the Whites very firmly focused on Charles as their top target, and despite reports in the Italian media making clear Keita’s asking price.

Now, Leeds face critical hours to find out if their move for Charles will be accepted.

But with the player making clear his wish to move to Elland Road, the Whites have grounds for optimism that a deal can and will be done.

Leeds are also keen to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, sources can confirm, though the Japan star is happy to bide his time before accepting any move and with the Whites’ chances very much complicated by the potential exit of Emiliano Martinez at Aston Villa, who would hold a stronger appeal for the player.

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