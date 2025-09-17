Arne Slot used the summer window as the perfect time to put his own stamp on the Liverpool squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp – and one journalist has revealed how the Reds manager used a ‘blueprint’ of a top European side in an effort to emulate their success and with one player seen as a potential catalyst for Champions League glory.

While Slot decided to adopt a methodical approach to his first year at the helm, assessing the strengths and weaknesses of his Liverpool squad, the Dutchman embarked on a summer of wholesale changes this time around, trading no less than 19 senior players in and out of Anfield on permanent deals.

Having spent that first year evaluating who would play a long-term future under him and who could leave, it was the performances of one European giant that truly caught Slot’s eye and shaped the way he went about bringing in his own players following detailed discussions with sporting director Richard Hughes.

And while Liverpool suffered very few losses in Slot’s first season at the helm, it was the defeat to PSG in the Champions League that really had a mark on Slot.

Luis Enrique’s side went on to win the competition outright, thumping Inter Milan 5-0 in arguably the most one-sided final in the competition’s 70-year history.

Impressed by their speed and skill, Slot sought to make it his mission to sign players of similar ilk this summer and, according to The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, had identified four players in particular that he felt were must-signings in order to achieve that.

He wrote: ‘When the coach and the recruiters set out their plans for an expensive summer revamp, the blueprint was obvious.

‘Slot has a contrasting style to Enrique, but in adding the pace of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong, especially, he wanted more of what PSG possess.’

One new signing in particular was also made to help the Reds claim European glory.

‘In Florian Wirtz, Liverpool also added the No. 7, who they hope will bring their seventh European Cup,’ Bascombe added.

GO DEEPER ➡️ Wirtz fails to make top 10 as 50 best Premier League signings this summer are ranked

Florian Wirtz needs to prove himself after slow Liverpool start

While Slot seemingly sees Wirtz as his ticket to helping the Reds achieve Champions League glory, the German’s slow start to life at Anfield suggests a big improvement is needed from the player if he is to become a major cog in their side.

Costing a then-British record fee of £116m (€135m, $155m), Wirtz has not yet had the impact many expected of him. So far in a Liverpool shirt, he has managed just one assist to his name, that coming in the defeat on penalties to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield.

More alarmingly, the fact that Wirtz lost possession a staggering 21 times at Turf Moor during Sunday’s last-gasp win at Burnley on Sunday is unusual for a player of his calibre and not what Liverpool would come to expect from such a costly addition.

Off the back of that, former Reds star Steve Nicol has suggested Arne Slot should take him out of the side, or at the very least, consider picking him on the left of Liverpool’s attack, as opposed the No.10 role he is currently operating in.

“Well, there has to be a point where you do bench them. You could try and play him on the left,” Nicol stated.

“I mean, there has to come a point where Arne Slot has to decide whether Florian has to sit (on the bench)… If that’s the best thing for the team, then again Slot that’s why he gets paid the big bucks. You have to make tough decisions regardless of whether you paid £112 million for somebody or not, if they’re not producing.

“Then you have to make a decision, and that can’t be that far away, quite honestly.”

