A Sky Sports reporter has revealed the “two conditions” that must be met before Newcastle begrudgingly sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

Isak released a statement on social media on Tuesday night to put forward his version of events in the summer’s biggest transfer saga. Part of the Newcastle striker’s statement read: “The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Newcastle quickly responded with a statement of their own, with the most newsworthy aspect being the club strongly suggesting they do not believe a sale is in their best interests.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired,” the statement read.

“We do not foresee those conditions being met.”

Precisely what those ‘conditions; are that would free up Isak to join Liverpool in the final fortnight of the window have now been revealed.

Sky Sports reporter, Keith Downie – who specialises in covering Newcastle – stated: “Newcastle talked last night about the conditions of a sale. There were two conditions.

“One, the valuation of the player is £150m. That is what Newcastle’s valuation is.

“I still think they would probably do a deal for a little bit less than that. But I think Liverpool’s £110m offer that landed a few weeks ago is way short. So if Liverpool were to really seriously want Isak, they would have to come to the table with a higher bid.

“The second is that Newcastle need to find a replacement. They tried on Benjamin Sesko, they tried on Hugo Ekitike, failed on both of those.

“They’re actually even struggling right now, as we can see, to bring in a replacement for Callum Wilson, who left on a free contract.

“We’ve been telling you for weeks now that they’ve been trying to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford. But he’s seen as the Callum Wilson replacement rather than the Alexander Isak replacement.

“So they can’t even get the second striker in, if you like.

“If they were able to land Wissa in the next few days – and I am expecting a bid in the next couple of days – and Liverpool came to the table offering £130m then Newcastle might have a decision to make.

“However, it would leave them very light on striker reinforcements.”

According to Downie, Isak to Liverpool can still happen if the Reds bid much closer to £150m, and Newcastle sign two new strikers.

As alluded to, an improved bid for Wissa was expected and has now been tabled.

Newcastle hopeful of concluding Wissa deal

Multiple sources have confirmed Newcastle have bid £40m (£35m plus £5m in add-ons) for Wissa.

Reports in recent days suggested Brentford had moved the goalposts and slapped a hefty £60m valuation on the frontman.

However, updates from Ben Jacobs, Fabrizio Romano and Keith Downie offered hope a deal will get done.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Newcastle make a £35m+£5m offer to Brentford for Yoane Wissa. Wissa has made it clear to Newcastle he wants the move.”

Romano stated on the same platform: “Yoane Wissa asked Brentford again to join Newcastle after new bid on the table worth £40m package.

“Wissa believes there was pact for his exit this summer and hopes for green light to join #NUFC project.”

Downie added on X: “Newcastle have today made a new offer to Brentford for Yoane Wissa — £35m + £5m add-ons. (£40m package).

“#NUFC are awaiting a response from Brentford but are hopeful. Newcastle’s opening bid for the striker last month was £25m.

“Talks resumed today between the clubs, as they would yesterday…they are now in direct talks and hoping to close.”

Unfortunately for the Magpies, a subsequent update from David Ornstein revealed Brentford have rejected the £40m proposal.

Ornstein stressed Wissa remains intent on forcing through a move, while Jacobs stated Newcastle are now “assessing whether to return” with another bid.

Other strikers Newcastle are eyeing include Goncalo Ramos, Samu Aghehowa and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are “very ready” to improve their offer for Isak if given encouragement Newcastle will negotiate.

That is according to Romano who also noted Liverpool have not even approached another striker, such is their determination to sign Isak.

