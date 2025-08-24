Next major Man Utd transfer ‘close’ as ‘internal decision’ made to ‘sideline’ star TODAY

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, who wants to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp

Manchester United are thundering closer to a deal for a top target, with his club deciding to leave him out of the team for Sunday’s match and accepting that he will end up at Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

It has been an eventful summer for Man Utd, who have overhauled their attacking unit with the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Man Utd have also secured the services of left-back Diego Leon, as manager Ruben Amorim aims to guide the Red Devils to the Champions League places in the Premier League table this season.

Man Utd are now on the hunt for a defensive midfielder and a new goalkeeper before the window slams shut.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on August 18 that Man Utd want to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Amorim is not happy with the goalkeeping options that he has at the moment, and wants someone who is better than Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

Lammens will not replace Onana, with the 23-year-old Belgian goalkeeper to compete with the Cameroonian star.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Lammens has already agreed on personal terms with Man Utd.

Antwerp will take on KV Mechelen at Bosuilstadion in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday afternoon.

Onze 11 aan de aftrap! ✊🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/EipJrfPDb4 — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) August 24, 2025

The Belgian club have decided to leave Lammens out of their squad entirely, with Nieuwsblad reporting that the goalkeeper is ‘close’ to a ‘transfer’ to Man Utd.

Antwerp have taken ‘an internal decision’ to ‘sideline’ the Belgian because of ongoing talks with Man Utd.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

How ‘close’ are Man Utd to signing Senne Lammens?

With Lammens ready to switch to Old Trafford in the coming days, all Man Utd now need to do is agree on a fee with Antwerp.

While the Belgian club had initially demanded €20m (£17.3m, $23.4m) for the 23-year-old, they have now increased the price to €25m (£21.6m, $29.3m).

According to journalist Romano, Man Utd are negotiating with Antwerp over the fee and are trying to bring down the price.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United remain focused on the opportunity to bring in a new goalkeeper before the end of the window.

“The player they want is Senne Lammens at Royal Antwerp. The player is keen on the move.

“Contacts took place again today, on Saturday, between United and Antwerp. The two clubs are talking.

“At the moment, [it is] not yet a done deal but [is] advancing as I told you as an exclusive story on Friday.

“The agreement with the player is OK. Club to club negotiations: they started at €17million plus €3m in add-ons to reach the package of €20m.

“Now, Antwerp are asking for something close to €25m for Lammens, so there is negotiation ongoing on the transfer fee, a negotiation on the numbers and the details of the deal.

“Conversations ongoing for Lammens to United.”

