Speculation that Jurgen Klopp could become the next Real Madrid manager has been addressed

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has revealed the only job which will likely now tempt the German back into mainstream football management after Fabrizio Romano cut through the speculation linking the Liverpool icon with the Real Madrid vacancy.

The 58-year-old is regarded as one of the Merseyside club’s greatest ever managers, having helped them win seven major honours across his nine years at the helm; a total which would have been infinitely higher had he not gone head-to-head with a Manchester City side who were also in their pomp under Pep Guardiola.

Having left Liverpool in the summer of 2024, Klopp is still pined for by the Anfield masses, and there would be a clamour to have him reinstalled as manager should the stars ever align.

However, in recent times it is the Real Madrid job for which the German has been most strongly linked to. The Spanish giants are under the interim charge of Alvaro Arbeloa and will be seeking a high-calibre replacement this summer to the sacked Xabi Alonso.

While talk of a third Bernabeu stint for Carlo Ancelotti has now faded with the Italian poised to sign an extension with the Brazilian FF, reports over a move to the Spanish capital for Klopp have started to gather serious momentum.

Despite that, Romano insists a move to the Bernabeu looks unlikely for the iconic manager, who seems to be enjoying his relatively stress-free role as Global Head of Football for the Red Bull Group.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “Recent comments from the agent of Jurgen Klopp suggested that both Manchester United and Chelsea made approaches when Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool.

“However, both clubs have firmly denied any advanced or concrete discussions.

“Klopp was very clear publicly that he wanted time away from management after many intense years at Liverpool.

“He remains fully committed to his role within the Red Bull project.

“Regarding Real Madrid, there is admiration for Klopp from certain figures within the board, but at this stage, there are no direct negotiations or formal steps.”

While Romano is playing down the prospects of Klopp returning to frontline management, his agent has revealed there is one job that could tempt him, while also revealing the two jobs that could have tempted him before he took up his role with the Red Bull Group….

Jurgen Klopp agent opens up on Liverpool icon’s next possible job

Indeed, while Klopp turned down an approach to become Germany manager before – the offer coming in 2023, one year before he left Anfield – his agent has admitted he would be hard pressed to reject an offer again if presented to him down the line.

“Jurgen feels very connected to this country. The question doesn’t even arise at the moment,” agent Marc Kosicke told Transfermarkt.

“I don’t think he feels he has to do it at least once. Rather, he feels a sense of obligation, that he couldn’t always say no to the job.”

With Julian Nagelsmann’s contract with Germany running to 2028, Klopp could get that opportunity within a couple of years.

In the meantime, Kosicke has also revealed the two jobs that could have tempted Klopp prior to his appointment with Red Bull.

“Before joining Red Bull, Jurgen could have coached the USA or England,” Kosicke added.

“Probably Germany too, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there.

“Even Chelsea and Manchester United inquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These inquiries haven’t stopped.”

Asked if Klopp would feel his career was not complete unless he managed his country, Kosicke continued: “Jurgen said relatively early on that he could have been a fantastic coach without ever having managed Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

“He desperately wanted to win the Champions League, but he didn’t think winning it three times would make him any better or happier.

“He’s incredibly happy with what he’s achieved, and it’s still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired.”

