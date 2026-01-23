Liverpool have set a condition for Tottenham Hotspur to sign Andy Robertson in the January transfer window, according to a source, revealing what the Reds have asked in return regarding Micky van de Ven, but TEAMtalk believes that this claim must be treated with caution.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein led the way on Friday in reporting that Liverpool and Tottenham are in advanced talks over a deal for Robertson, who is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has also disclosed talks between the two Premier League teams, while Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has noted on X that “a verbal agreement is done” between Robertson and Tottenham and that “clubs are now in negotiations”.

While it does now look very likely that Robertson will end up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a new claim has emerged that will please Liverpool fans – but it has to be treated with a pinch of salt.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 22 that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

Sources have told us that Manchester United are also interested in the Netherlands international centre-back.

An account with over 700,000 followers on X and run by a ‘team of five elite reporters’ has now claimed to have ‘exclusive’ information about Tottenham, Liverpool and Micky van de Ven following the ongoing deal over Anderson.

The account wrote on X at 12:14pm on January 23, 2026: “Exclusive.

“If Liverpool allow Andy Robertson to leave for Spurs in January, they will have an agreement with Spurs for priority talks over Micky van de Ven in the summer.”

Tottenham want £100m for Micky van de Ven – sources

This particular account on X was cited by Ornstein during the summer transfer window and – at times – does reveal some decent insight and inside information.

However, it is not entirely reliable, and some of its transfer news tends to be fanciful and at times ridiculous.

Having said that, we must also note that this source was among the first to link Van de Ven with Liverpool, so we can say that they do have some knowledge about the situation.

However, it would be silly of Tottenham to give Liverpool ‘priority talks’ over Van de Ven in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Tottenham want £100million (€115.3m, $135.3m) for Van de Ven.

Moreover, Tottenham are actively trying to convince the defender to sign a new deal, with the north London club willing to double his current salary of £90,000-a-week.

If Liverpool are willing to pay £100m (€115.3m, $135.3m), then last season’s Europa League winners will do business and will let the Reds speak to the defender.

There is no way that Tottenham would be willing to reduce their asking price just because they are signing Robertson from Liverpool now.

