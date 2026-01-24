Chelsea winger Estevao Willian, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are planning a raid on Chelsea to sign one of their most promising young wingers, who Los Blancos believe is better than Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, according to a Spanish report.

While Real Madrid have some of the best attacking players in the world, including Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, the Spanish and European giants are always on the hunt for top-quality young players, especially those from South America.

According to Defensa Central, one such player who has caught Madrid’s eyes is Chelsea and Brazil international winger Estevao Willian.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that Madrid ‘regret not signing Estevao’ when he was at Palmeiras.

Chelsea struck a deal with Brazilian club Palmeiras for Estevao back in the summer of 2024 for a total of €45million (£39.6m, $52.1m), with the winger moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2025 after he turned 18 in April 2025.

The report has noted that Madrid view the Chelsea winger as being ‘better than Lamine Yamal and Saka’ and believe that he ‘possesses more talent’ than the Barcelona and Arsenal wingers.

Estevao said to have ‘a market value of €80million (£69.3m, $94.6m)’ at the moment, and Madrid’s plan is to raid Chelsea for the teenager because they believe that he would ‘shine much brighter’ in LaLiga.

‘Real Madrid set a date for the signing of Estevao’, according to the report, which is 2027 or 2028.

Madrid consider Estevao ‘a generational talent’ and are determined to bring him to Estadio Bernabeu in the future.

The 18-year-old Brazil international winger has scored five goals and given two assists in 27 appearances for Chelsea.

Real Madrid wish they had signed Estevao Willian

Defensa Central is a speculative source, and one must heed caution regarding its transfer reports.

Despite being a popular Spanish-language Real Madrid website and having a large following on social media, its reliability in terms of transfer news is not top-tier.

However, Madrid’s previous interest and regret at not signing Estevao Willian when they had the chance has been reported by more reputable sources.

ESPN Brasil reported in November 2025 that Madrid are following Estevao’s progress at Chelsea, fully aware that they could have been starring for them.

The report noted: “His meteoric rise also had repercussions in Spain.

“Behind the scenes at Real Madrid, there is growing unease over the fact that the club didn’t pursue Estevao when he was still at Palmeiras.

“The Brazilian gem was analysed, but the Merengue club decided not to proceed – a decision that, today, is viewed with some regret given the player’s immediate impact at Chelsea and with the national team.”

Madrid may still be keeping tabs on Estevao, but it will not be easy for Los Blancos to get a deal done with Chelsea for the Brazil international winger.

Chelsea are a rich club and will not sell any players if they do not want to.

Moreover, Estevao has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2033.

