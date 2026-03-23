Belief is growing that Arne Slot will lose his job as Liverpool manager, with TEAMtalk able to reveal when a decision will be made on the Duchman and after new data emerged showing how the Reds had fallen into the bottom three for a key metric for the first time since records began.

Optimism was high going into this season that Liverpool were destined for big things. Having won the Premier League title at a canter last season, and having spent £440m (€505m, $600m) on new signings last summer, the club’s overlords, FSG, will have had good reason to expect a strong defence of their Premier League title.

Instead, the Reds have endured a miserable campaign, losing for a 10th time in the competition on Saturday as Brighton beat them 2-1. It’s the first time in 10 years that Liverpool have lost this many times in a season.

More worryingly, it leaves the club facing a fight to even qualify for next season’s Champions League, a perilous situation that has seen Slot’s future as Liverpool boss put in serious jeopardy.

To that end, a menacing report has now claimed Liverpool are ready to call time on Slot’s reign immediately and having already made contact with Xabi Alonso about taking on the job before the season’s end…

However, despite statistics now showing Liverpool have slipped into the bottom three for distance covered in games this season for the first time since records began. The Reds – once the bastions for km’s covered per game under Jurgen Klopp – now sit 18th.

For a team famed for its intensity in recent times, Liverpool have now become unrecognisable.

However, it’s match results that the team and Slot will truly be measured and a failure to qualify for next season’s Champions could ultimately see the Dutchman removed from his job.

Now, according to former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, FSG will feel they will no choice but to sack the 47-year-old if they are not in the UCL next season…

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Arne Slot sack? What is now being said on Liverpool manager

While the Reds currently sit fifth, which is likely to be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season, they face a huge battle to hang on to that spot, with Chelsea just a point back and Brentford and Everton both now within two points.

Liverpool can also claim a UCL place again next season by winning the competition this season, though they will start their quarter-final against reigning champions PSG as second favourites.

Ultimately, though, Wyness thinks Slot could pay the price if they finish lower than fifth, regardless, explaining on the Inside Track podcast:

“It certainly is looking difficult now to get Champions League, although it’s by no means certain that they may do, they may not, but it’s certainly risky.

“And that would have a big impact on revenues. And I think his head would definitely go for that reason. He will be sacked.

“But even if he doesn’t go now, it seems that the mood music is going against him.”

Indeed, on current form, respected Liverpool journalist David Lynch, there is a growing sense that the Reds ‘will miss out on the top five’.

Writing on X in the wake of the defeat at the AMEX, he stated: ‘There’s not much else to say about this Liverpool team other than that they will surely miss out on Champions League qualification from here and fully deserve it. Injuries have played a part, but these players regularly look less fit and less well-organised than the opposition.’

Despite growing noises that Slot could lose his job immediately, it is our understanding that a change in the dugout is actually unlikely before the season’s end.

Sources have indicated that Slot’s position will be reviewed following the conclusion of the campaign, rather than sooner, unless something seismic happens in the coming weeks.

Senior figures at Liverpool FC have privately acknowledged concerns about several aspects of the season, both on and off the pitch, even though the club’s current stance is that they do not intend to dismiss the manager at this moment in time and while their season is about to enter a critical phase.

To that end, Slot will be supported now to ensure they can still end the campaign with a trophy to their name and with a place in next season’s Champions League also still at stake.

Liverpool latest: Man Utd transfer battle intensifies; Swiss star wants move

On the subject of sacking Slo, Lynch has also explained what the single biggest issue now facing the Reds manager is in convincing FSG to keep him on as manager beyond this season.

With or without Slot, Liverpool continue to step up their transfer plans ahead of the summer window.

On that front, Liverpool look set to face competition from Manchester United for a talented Real Madrid star, who could be available for a surprisingly low fee this summer.

Elsewhere, a Swiss star rated in the €50m bracket has made it clear he wants to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window, amid claims that meetings have taken place over a summer move.