A pundit has shared when he feels Liverpool manager Arne Slot could be sacked, while the Reds have made a final decision on Alisson Becker, in the wake of Ibrahima Konate’s decision to leave via free agency.

It’s been a hugely disappointing season for the Reds, who failed to defend their Premier League title and only just managed to qualify for the Champions League.

Konate is set to follow in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s footsteps by leaving as a free agent, and so too is Tottenham-bound Andy Robertson, while Mo Salah has also announced he is leaving.

But a change in management may also not be far away, even if Slot is safe, for now.

‘The pressure will come early’

Slot is understood to have enough credit in the bank to keep his job as Liverpool head coach this summer, having led his team to winning the title in 2024/25

However, supporters are becoming increasingly frustrated by the Reds’ decline, and understandably so, given the huge amounts of money spent to bolster the squad this season has not paid off.

Liverpool lost 12 times in the Premier League alone and conceded 78 goals across all competitions.

Former midfielder Jamie Redknapp has told the Mirror that Slot will likely be axed in the early months of next season if the manager fails to turn things around.

“Liverpool fans, in terms of a fan base, understand the game [really well], for me there’s no one better and I totally get their frustration with the football this year that’s been served up,” Redknapp said.

“It hasn’t been good enough, been too slow, pedestrian, but I would also say there’s a lot of mitigating circumstances.

“Liverpool won [the Premier League] a year after [Jurgen Klopp left] and when people say, ‘Well, Slot won it with Klopp’s team’, but Klopp didn’t win it with that team. So that’s a little bit unfair.

“I think you’ve just got to trust the club, because Arne will need a little bit of help next year, because if Liverpool don’t start well, he knows the price on the ticket, the pressure will come on him very early, because of what’s happened this season. And Arne knows that, but I think my feeling is he deserves a bit more respect.”

However, now that Xabi Alonso has been snapped up by Chelsea, another potential Slot replacement, Andoni Iraola, is also likely to be out of reach for Liverpool if they wait much longer to make a change.

READ NEXT – Alonso plots spectacular double Liverpool transfer sting for Chelsea as Konate exit confirmed

Alisson exit ‘formally’ blocked

Meanwhile, Liverpool have now ‘formally’ told iconic goalkeeper, Alisson, he’ll not be allowed to join Juventus.

Alisson and Juve verbally agreed personal terms back in April. The Brazilian was ready to make the switch given Juve were offering a three-year contract and he only has 12 months remaining on his Liverpool deal.

However, the relationship between Alisson and Liverpool remains exceedingly strong, and neither party wanted to rock the boat.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have told Alisson he is going nowhere this summer.

Romano explained on X: “Liverpool have formally told Alisson they want him to stay and continue at the club next season.

“Plan since last week confirmed as #LFC do not want to lose another experienced key part of the squad this summer.”

Liverpool to ‘fight’ Arsenal for West Ham star

In other news, Liverpool are firmly in the mix to sign West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville this summer, according to reports.

According to Voetbal International’s Suleyman Ozturk, Summerville is ‘absolutely going to join another Premier League club’, rather than returning to the second tier.

Ozturk expects Liverpool and Arsenal to be among the ‘top clubs’ who will ‘fight’ to sign him in a bargain deal.

West Ham are expected to hold out for £35m before selling thse 24-year-old this summer, following their relegation.

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