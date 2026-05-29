Liverpool are preparing for life without Ibrahima Konate, who is set to leave Anfield via free agency when his contract expires next month, and the Reds have a golden opportunity to sign a ready-made replacement.

On Thursday, TEAMtalk confirmed the news of Konate’s final decision not to sign a contract extension with Liverpool, and now he is weighing up his next move.

The Reds do have options to fill in for Konate and partner Virgil van Dijk, such as Jeremy Jacquet, who will arrive from Rennes this summer, and Giovani Leoni, who is close to recovering from a serious knee injury.

However, Liverpool are doing their due diligence on potential centre-back signings and one player who has been on their radar for months is Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck recently signed a new contract with Dortmund, but there is a release clause that allows the Germany international central defender that can be triggered by a select number of clubs, including Liverpool.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X in April: “Now confirmed, as revealed yesterday on our show Transfer Update: Liverpool (alongside Real Madrid) are also one of the few clubs that can activate a release clause for Nico Schlotterbeck this summer.

“The fee is around €50-60million (up to £52m). #LFC The release clause is not valid for the entire summer transfer window. According to @M_Wessing, it expires around the time of the World Cup final (19 July). @SkySportDE”.

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Schlotterbeck ‘dreams’ of Liverpool move

According to a new report, cited by Football365, Schlotterbeck has told Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz during the Germany World Cup camp that he dreams of joining him at Anfield.

No formal move has yet been made for the 26-year-old, but he is reportedly on the Reds’ radar as they weigh up whether they need to bring in another defender.

Meanwhile, as TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, another player Liverpool could consider is former player Jarrell Quansah, who has been named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Sources indicate Quansah’s development continues to be monitored closely and his name has featured during internal recruitment conversations.

Another option is rising Greek star Konstantinos Koulierakis.

Anfield Watch claim the 22-year-old is on Liverpool’s radar, and that a transfer has moved ‘one step closer’ after his Wolfsburg side were relegated from the German Bundesliga.

Koulierakis could be available for a reasonable fee as he will be pushing to leave Wolfsburg for a top-tier side. transfermarkt place his valuation at €25m (£22m).

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