Liverpool have been warned they face a hugely difficult task prising Bradley Barcola out of PSG after an update from two journalists, though TEAMtalk can explain why the Ligue 1 giants are expected to reluctantly sanction his sale following positive talks between the winger’s representatives and officials of the Merseyside club.

The France star continues to shine at this summer’s World Cup finals, where, alongside his international teammates, his country has stormed into the last 16 with a crushing 3-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday.

While Mbappe stole the headlines with two more exquisite goals, Barcola‘s strike will also have caught attention, the winger slamming the ball into the Scandinavian’s net at the end of a flowing move.

It was the 23-year-old’s second goal of the tournament, while he also has one assist to his name.

Liverpool, fresh from seeing Yan Diomande ignore their long-standing overtures and make clear his preference to make PSG his next club, are very much keen on the winger, as they look to replace the iconic Mohamed Salah.

With Paris Saint-Germain now locked in talks over a deal with RB Leipzig for Diomande, and with the European champions also chasing a move for Maghnes Alkilouche, the expectation is that Barcola, already struggling for starts in Luis Enrique’s side at the back end of last season, will be the one forced out.

However, David Ornstein, writing in The Athletic, suggests otherwise, and the information he has received claims PSG intend have put a “not for sale” notice on the 24-cap France star.

Furthermore, he believes his price will be “way more” than the £116 million fee paid by Manchester City for Elliot Anderson – a deal now cited by several clubs as the new transfer marker in the summer window.

Ornstein also maintains that PSG “do not need to sell”, having already agreed deals to move on Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan and having put Lee Kang-in and Randal Kolo Muani up for sale.

Despite Ornstein’s take – expressed from the PSG viewpoint – TEAMtalk has obtained information from the player’s camp, which does, in fact, indicate a sale is ON…

READ MORE: Liverpool to pick from six explosive winger signings with PSG to strike second blow after Yan Diomande ‘talks begin’

Liverpool target Barcola ready to leave PSG – Sources

Despite that, Liverpool have already made fresh contact with Barcola’s camp this week and have been informed that the France winger is expected to leave this summer, with the player now the top target of a new six-man winger wishlist, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that officials from the Reds have spoken again with Barcola’s representatives in recent days and received further encouragement that the 23-year-old is preparing to leave the Parc des Princes before the transfer window closes.

Indeed, we exclusively broke the news weeks ago that Barcola had informed PSG he would seek a move after becoming increasingly frustrated with his role under Enrique.

Per our information, the winger fears he has slipped behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doué and Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order – a feeling that was reinforced during PSG’s Champions League run.

Indeed, Barcola was restricted to a bit-part role in the semi-finals against Bayern Munich before playing just seven minutes in the final against Arsenal – a sequence of events that convinced him his long-term future lies away from Paris.

Enrique remains a huge admirer of Barcola, while sporting adviser Luis Campos is also keen for him to stay.

However, both figures acknowledge that the star deserves to be a first-choice starter, something PSG are increasingly unable to guarantee given the strength of their attacking options – which could be swelled even further after we exclusively revealed their plans to also sign a 20-year-old Premier League star to further boost their attacking options.

As a result, sources understand that PSG will reluctantly sanction his exit, with Barcola prepared to make his feelings clear once he returns to the club from World Cup duty.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal leading the race to sign Barcola, BBC man claims

Should he leave, however, Barcola will have no shortage of options.

Indeed, BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel reckons Arsenal are ready to position themselves at the front of the queue in this particular transfer race.

And Mokbel states, like Bailey, that the Gunners have ‘received encouragement’ that the player will be allowed to leave Paris this summer.

The report adds that Arsenal would have scouts in attendance during France’s 3-0 win over the Swedes on Tuesday night.

With both Arsenal and Liverpool ready to slug it out for the same player, Liverpool officials will be painfully aware of how history with Diomande could be about to repeat itself.

Thankfully, after that sting, the Reds have now drawn up a new list of three wing targets as a result.

Meanwhile, Emile Heskey has exclusively told TEAMtalk why Liverpool should do all in their power to sign Barcola, labelling the “quick, direct” is “exactly what they need”.