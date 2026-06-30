Emile Heskey has exclusively told TEAMtalk why Liverpool should not waste any time dwelling on missing out on Yan Diomande this summer and should quickly turn their focus towards a £78m-rated star who is “quick, direct” and “exactly what they need”.

The Reds had locked on to Ivorian flyer as their primary summer transfer objective as they sought a jet-heeled winger to slip into the very sizeable shoes vacated by Mohamed Salah, following the Egyptian’s emotional farewell last month after nine glorious years on Merseyside.

However, it emerged on Sunday evening that, despite doing work on the Diomande deal for the best part of seven months, and having had an opening offer rejected, the player has now decided to make a move to Paris Saint-Germain his number one objective, leaving Liverpool empty-handed.

Salt was then added to those wounds on Monday when sources confirmed to us that negotiations between RB Leipzig and PSG are now officially underway, ensuring the teenage star is pushed further out of reach for the Reds.

Despite that, Liverpool have been working on several exciting alternatives on the off-chance that a move for Diomande would fail.

As has long been reported from our sources, one of those that Liverpool have been attentive to is PSG’s Bradley Barcola, who spent periods on the bench towards the back end of the season just gone and whose place in the side could be pushed further out of joint by the arrival of Diomande.

Indeed, we revealed earlier this month how talks over an extension between Barcola and PSG have now been put on hold.

As a result, former Liverpool striker Heskey has exclusively told TEAMtalk why a move for the France World Cup star would tick a lot of boxes for Andoni Iraola.

“Liverpool should not worry about Yan Diomande because if he’s ultimately going to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, I’d be taking a close look at Bradley Barcola. He may be worried about where he stands in the pecking order under Luis Enrique,” Heskey told us, speaking on behalf of World Cup betting site 888sport.

“He’d be a fantastic signing for Liverpool because he’s another quick, direct player who loves running with the ball.”

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It’s understood that, with Paris Saint-Germain open to Barcola’s exit this summer, they would be seeking a fee of around €90m (£78m, $103m) for their star.

Heskey reckons Barcola’s direct running and ability to press would also work perfectly in

“Barcola has been playing for a PSG team that press intensely, and that’s exactly what Liverpool will be looking for, not that Andoni Iraola is managing the team.

“That intense press was missing from Liverpool last season, so Barcola could be a great addition in that sense.”

In addition to Barcola, it emerged on Monday morning that Liverpool were also weighing up the merits of five other wing options this summer.

Indeed, besides Barcola and per reports in Germany, Liverpool’s principal target is likely to become 19-year-old Cologne forward Said El Mala, who is rated in the €50m (£43.1m) bracket by the Bundesliga side.

The teenage star has caught the eye with his direct running and, though not as deadly in front of goal as Diomande, is seen as a player with a very high ceiling who would suit Iraola’s style.

Beyond him, Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Brighton star Yankuba Minteh have also been listed as possible options, the latter of whom is now on Newcastle’s radar after the Reds also beat them to the signing of Victor Munoz.

A report last week said Minteh will be ‘one of the first names they will chase’ in the event of missing out on Diomande, with details also emerging of the type of fee it would be required to prise him out of the AMEX Stadium.

In addition to those three, it’s also reported that Bournemouth winger Rayan, who Iraola knows well, will also come under their radar, though with the Cherries unwilling to sell any more of their prized assets this summer, they could point to the giant £130m clause in the Brazilian’s contract.

As revealed by TEAMtalk back in March, highly-rated Portugal winger Francisco Conceicao is a player Liverpool have also been tracking closely after impressing during their recruitment process.

And finally, another Ivorian winger has also been wowing Reds scouts, and he could also yet be the subject of a summer approach with an asking price some distance less than that of Diomande.