Liverpool could look to sign another new right-back in the summer in the wake of multiple injury blows, and Inter Milan ace Denzel Dumfries is firmly on their radar, with Arne Slot personally keen to bring him to Anfield.

The right-back position has been something of a conundrum for the Reds since Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure last summer, and recent blows have put that topic back in the spotlight.

Wataru Endo, naturally a midfielder, was filling in at right-back on Tuesday against Sunderland before he suffered what appears to be a serious ankle injury that will likely keep him out for several months.

Endo joins Liverpool’s natural right-back options, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, on the sidelines, though Joe Gomez’s recent return to fitness comes as a boost.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed that Liverpool made a late enquiry for Inter star Dumfries before the winter transfer window closed, after they missed out on signing Sunderland full-back Lutsharel Geertruida.

Sources confirmed how Liverpool explored the possibility of a loan with an option to buy for the 29‑year‑old, but Inter weren’t willing to let him go as they had no time to sign a replacement.

However, Dumfries remains a player of interest for Liverpool, and according to FC Inter News, they could ‘easily’ sign him this summer due to a release clause in his contract that’ll become active…

Liverpool can sign Inter Milan star for cut-price fee

It’s claimed that foreign (non-Italian) clubs will be able to sign Dumfries for €25million (£21.8m, $30m) as per the clause – a true bargain for a player of his quality and experience.

The report adds that Arne Slot is a ‘huge fan’ of the defender, and confirms our information that Liverpool explored a move in January.

Liverpool is viewed as a ‘perfect fit’ for Dumfries, who is tempted by a move to the Premier League. Atletico Madrid are also keen, though, so the Reds will face competition should they launch a move for the Netherlands international.

Dumfries signed for Inter from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth around €12.5million (£10.9m / $14.9m) in 2021. He’s since made 194 appearances for the Italian giants, notching 25 goals and 26 assists, won six major trophies and reached two Champions League finals.

Interestingly, he came close to moving to Merseyside back in 2021, when Everton battled with Inter for his signature, but ultimately missed out.

Latest Liverpool news: Dortmund star eyed / Romano on Salah future

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also looking at potential new left-backs, and reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund star Daniel Svensson is on their shortlist.

Arsenal and Real Madrid are also admirers of the 23-year-old, who could be available for €35-40million (up to £35m, $47.5m).

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on the future of Mo Salah, noting that Al-Ittihad remain interested and could launch an offer in the summer.

However, MLS sides are also keeping an eye on his situation, while a different Saudi club have emerged as a potential wildcard in the race.

