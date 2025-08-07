Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak is at something of a crossroads, with David Ornstein sharing a significant update on their pursuit of the Newcastle striker, and with Fabrizio Romano naming the ‘world-class’ talent they could now target instead.

The Swede’s future at St James’ Park has been placed in serious doubt ever since we exclusively broke the news that Isak was to miss the club’s pre-season tour of Asia and having made it clear to Newcastle chiefs that he wanted to leave for Anfield.

And while Liverpool’s first offer for Isak, worth £120m (€137.5m, $159m) including add-ons, has been rejected by Newcastle, the Reds are widely expected to come in again with a renewed bid to secure his signing.

The Magpies, though, continue to insist the star is not for sale and are refusing to buckle on their titanic £150m (€171m, $199m) valuation, aimed at dissuading Liverpool from coming back with an increased offer.

Despite that, Isak has made it clear he wants the move and is currently being forced to train on his own and away Newcastle’s main group at their Darsley Park training complex.

Furthermore, after the Magpies missed out on the signing of Benjamin Sesko – the man touted as his replacement in attack – Newcastle have sent Liverpool a firm message over the prospective blockbuster deal.

Off the back of that, The Athletic journalist Ornstein has provided a detailed update on Isak’s situation, with the striker and his team believing the “Newcastle chapter is closed”.

“Liverpool are indicating that they had no sort of immediate plans to come back in with a second bid given the firm and fast nature of Newcastle’s rebuttal. They didn’t view that any point in doing that. Let’s see how it develops because Alexander Isak intends to leave Newcastle,” Ornstein explained on the latest The Athletic FC podcast.

“Sesko would have been in Newcastle’s mind his replacement. They went for Ekitike previously. The word at Newcastle was to play alongside Isak, but I think Isak and his representatives have made it clear for some time to Newcastle that their plan is to leave and I think the Newcastle chapter is closed from what we’re hearing.

“Is it the case of game over for Isak, he has to stay? Well Newcastle hold his contract until 2028, they have the power to hold on to Isak.

“But, I don’t think they are stupid. They know the situation they have on their hands. They will continue to find suitable replacements. There will be load of names: Nicolas Jackson has been reported for some time that he is under consideration. There will be other names too.”

IN-DEPTH 🔴 How Liverpool can use Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in unreal new attack

Ornstein rates Alexander Isak chances of signing for Liverpool

In light of all that, Ornstein still believes Isak will wind up at Anfield this summer, and with the window not due to close until 7pm on Monday September 1, there is plenty of time to get the colossal deal over the line.

“I don’t want to put firm judgement on how this will play out but as things stand, I don’t think the Sesko deal not happening suddenly collapses Isak’s departure,” Ornstein added.

“I think by the time the window shuts on the 1st September, I think there is a very good chance Isak will have departed, and his preference is to join Liverpool.”

In addition to Ornstein’s claims, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has now lifted the lid on the increasingly fractured relationship between Isak and his manager Howe, with the Swede’s actions in missing their trip to Asia not going down well with their hierarchy, nor the manner in which he is trying to manipulate his exit.

Any transfer to Anfield will likely set a new British transfer record with financial expert Stefan Borson recently revealing the minimum price Liverpool will likely need to fork out to secure the deal.

“I think the Isak deal is about him going to Liverpool,” Borson stated.

“If we’re being honest, I think that the only real question is whether Liverpool are prepared to pay £150million and then whether Newcastle are prepared to bite the bullet and sell him.

“I can’t believe Newcastle would sell him for less than £140million plus some add-ons. Why would you sell him for less than £140million when you’ve got a situation like this?

“If I were Newcastle, I would hold my position on it. I definitely wouldn’t be selling for £120million. Maybe £130million plus £20million, maybe do that deal….”

Liverpool transfer round-up: PSG superstar next; Scholes backs £50m England man to join Reds

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool are strongly considering a serious move to sign Bradley Barcola, and though a deal won’t be easy, he has explained what the PSG star must do in order to force through a blockbuster move to Anfield.

On other potential arrivals, Paul Scholes reckons Liverpool are ready to move for a £50m-rated England international once a deal for Isak is tied up, having explained why the star is “absolutely perfect” for the Reds.

With regards departures, Liverpool are also in discussions for the sale of Harvey Elliott to a European giant – and the exact terms the Reds will accept have been reaffirmed.

Isak next? How Liverpool’s transfer record has evolved over the years