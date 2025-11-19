Fabrizio Romano reveals SECOND Semenyo advantage Liverpool have over Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the advantage that Liverpool have over Tottenham Hotspur in their quest to bring Antoine Semenyo to Anfield, with the transfer guru and TEAMtalk sources also noting if Manchester United are planning to raid Bournemouth for the forward.

Semenyo has emerged as a star for Bournemouth, with the Ghana international forward’s form and calibre sparking interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Man Utd.

The 25-year-old scored 13 goals and gave seven assists in 42 appearances for Bournemouth last season, and has found the back of the net six times and registered three assists in 12 matches in all competitions for the Cherries so far this campaign.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 18 that Liverpool are “ahead in the race” to sign Semenyo.

Not only are Liverpool ready to trigger the winger’s release clause of £60million plus £5m in add-ons (up to €73.6m, $84.9m), but Semenyo himself prefers a move to the defending Premier League champions, amid interest from Tottenham.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that, like Liverpool, Tottenham are also ready to trigger Semenyo’s release clause, but the Merseyside club have the advantage.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has noted that another big advantage that Liverpool have in the race for Semenyo is their ‘very good’ relationship with Bournemouth, having made a deal with the Cherries over Milos Kerkez and Ben Doak in the summer of 2025 (although it must also be noted that Tottenham, too, did a transfer with the Cherries when they signed Dominic Solanke in 2024).

Romano said about Semenyo on his YouTube channel: “The clause is going to be valid in January and also the summer transfer window. The value is different.

“For the January transfer window, the value is £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

“For the summer transfer window, it is slightly above £50 million.

“Bournemouth hope to keep the player, but if a club triggers the clause or tries to negotiate the value of the clause, that can be different, and in that case, Bournemouth would have to let the player go.

“Manchester United were interested last summer, and Tottenham also called for Semenyo last summer.

“These two clubs have been following the player for a long time.

“Liverpool are interested and keen in a potential deal for Antoine Semenyo.

“From what I am hearing, Liverpool are considering this possibility.

“They are following the player and have a very good relationship with Bournemouth (after signing Milos Kerkez last summer and Ben Doak heading the opposite direction).

“Let’s see what is going to happen in the next month, so let’s see what is going to happen, there could be another club to add, from what I am hearing.”

Man Utd stance on Antoine Semenyo revealed

While Romano mentioned Man Utd’s interest in Semenyo on his YouTube channel, he told GiveMeSport on Wednesday that the Red Devils are not planning to bid for him.

Romano said: “There are at least 3/4 clubs interested, but nothing is close or even advanced now.

“It’s too early to say, and also I’m told United’s main focus remains on midfielders.”

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that while Man Utd admire Semenyo, the club are now focused on signing a new midfielder in the January transfer window.

The Athletic, too, has played down prospects of Man Utd going all in for Semenyo, as things stand.

