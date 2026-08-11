Liverpool take major step forward in Bradley Barcola chase after latest PSG developments

Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola may have taken a major step forward, as PSG push ahead with plans to sign two new forwards that are expected to open the door for the France international to move on.

The Reds remain in the hunt for another wide player, with Barcola emerging as the club’s top target after Anfield legend Mohamed Salah was allowed to walk away on a free transfer this summer.

Barcola, 23, is on course to leave PSG before the summer transfer window slams shut, with his preferred destination known to be Liverpool, with personal terms not expected to be an issue once a deal is struck.

While there have been some concerns over Arsenal potentially hijacking a deal for the Frenchman, a move to Merseyside remains the likeliest outcome at this stage.

According to transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are in active, daily talks with PSG regarding Barcola’s would-be transfer. However, despite the open and free-flowing dialogue, Liverpool are still to table an official opening bid.

That could soon change, however, as Barcola edges closer to a PSG exit following the latest developments at the back-to-back Champions League winners.

According to RMC Sport, PSG are working towards deals for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and Ajax winger Mika Godts, with personal agreements reportedly already reached with both players.

The report adds that the Ligue 1 giants are confident of completing moves for Torres and Godts, although negotiations with Barcelona and Ajax remain ongoing at this stage.

Torres has reportedly already approved a move to Paris, with discussions continuing over a transfer fee believed to be approximately €50m for the World Cup winner, who will be out of contract at Barca next summer.

While Godts represents a younger option for Luis Enrique’s men, PSG are still understood to have offered around €40m to snap up the 21-year-old Ajax talent, although the Dutch outfit reportedly value him closer to €60m.

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Loaded PSG forward line opens up Barcola move for Liverpool

The negotiations continue during a time when PSG are revamping some parts of their forward line, with Maghnes Akliouche and Alessandro Longoni already arriving this summer following the exits of Goncalo Ramos and Lee Kang-in.

The additions of Akliouche and Longoni add to the already formidable trio of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, but also makes it easier to wave goodbye to Barcola – which can only be good news for Liverpool.

Barcola has entered the final two years of his PSG contract and reportedly has no intention of extending his current agreement, with the French outfit looking to recoup as much as €170m / £145m from his sale.

While Liverpool currently have no intention of paying that much, it’s expected that asking price will drop once the signings of Torres and Godts are completed.

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