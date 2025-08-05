Manchester United have tabled an official bid to sign Benjamin Sesko and who he’ll choose between the Red Devils and Newcastle – whose latest offer is actually higher – has been indicated.

Sesko, 22, is the subject of a tug of war between Man Utd and Newcastle. The Magpies have tabled two bids for the Slovenian striker so far, with their latest worth €90m (€80m plus €10m in add-ons).

According to Ben Jacobs, Newcastle hoped the stature of their bid would scare Man Utd off.

Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, the reporter wrote: “Newcastle attempting to agree a deal first with Leipzig, and had hoped Manchester United would back off last night.

“Now both clubs engaged in talks with Leipzig and neither far off their expectations.”

Newcastle’s bid is the higher of the two and while getting Sesko’s green light is important, the clubs must also agree terms with RB Leipzig.

To compensate for their overall package being smaller, Man Utd have ensured the first €5m of the €10m in add-ons they’re proposing is ‘easily achievable’.

As such, Man Utd’s hope is Leipzig will accept their offer even though it’s lower than Newcastle’s, and especially if Sesko signals to Leipzig that he wants Old Trafford and not St. James’ Park.

On that front, both Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs offered insight into which way Sesko is leaning. Both reporters pointed towards Old Trafford.

Romano stated on X: “Sources at Man United believe Sesko is keen on the move and decided to proceed with official bid.”

Jacobs added: “Manchester United believe Sesko wants to join and never planned to bid without player buy in.”

Adding his take, Sky Sports reporter, Keith Downie, stated: “Sesko has been open to both projects — but one source has told Sky Sports News he is leaning towards Manchester United.”

Sesko U-turn / Isak implications

Interestingly, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Sesko had communicated to Newcastle that he was willing to join them prior to Man Utd making their move.

That would tally with Romano’s claims that Man Utd have chosen today to make their move to clearly signal to the player they are serious.

Furthermore, Fletcher has been informed Man Utd now have growing confidence Sesko will choose them. The striker is also understood to be high on the idea of working with Ruben Amorim.

Newcastle are not throwing the towel in just yet and still believe Sesko can be convinced to reject Man Utd.

But as of Tuesday afternoon, the expectation is Sesko will sign for Man Utd if their €85m offer is accepted by Leipzig.

Either way, Fletcher believes a final answer from the in-demand striker could come to light before close of play, Tuesday.

One club who won’t wish to see Man Utd win the race for Sesko is Liverpool.

The Reds remain hopeful of landing Alexander Isak in a British record deal. However, Newcastle will only open the doors to Isak’s departure if able to sign a worthy replacement.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle do have alternatives to Sesko already shortlisted and scouted, including Yoane Wissa (Brentford), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) and Samu Aghehowa (FC Porto).

