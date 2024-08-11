Liverpool have been tipped to replace Luis Diaz with Newcastle star Anthony Gordon

Liverpool remain interested in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon and are willing to sell Luis Diaz to fund a move for the ex-Everton man, per reports.

Gordon, 23, was a boyhood Liverpool supporter and as we’ve consistently reported, he would be open to making the switch to Anfield this summer.

Before the PSR deadline that forced Newcastle into selling players, Liverpool had agreed a deal that would’ve seen Gordon join them for £75m and Joe Gomez sign for the Magpies for £45m.

Medicals were even booked for the pair but the Magpies were ultimately able to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead, so the deal was shelved.

Liverpool’s priority as things stand is to tie up a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi but they could make another bid for Gordon in the coming weeks.

But the suggestion is that player sales will be required for them to be able to afford his £75m price tag and Diaz could be offloaded to fund the move.

Meanwhile, the Reds have agreed a deal with Brentford for Fabio Carvalho that will see them receive £27.5m.

Liverpool name their price for Luis Diaz

According to Football Insider, Liverpool would accept an offer of £50m for Diaz amid their ‘active’ pursuit of Gordon.

The Colombian international has been heavily linked with Barcelona this summer but they are unlikely to be able to afford his price tag.

Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in Diaz and whether they’ll make an offer for him remains to be seen.

Diaz made 47 starts across 56 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 13 goals and contributing five assists in the process.

Arne Slot will have a challenge if he has to replace Diaz in the final weeks of the window but Gordon represents an excellent option.

He notched 12 goals and 11 assists last season and remains a vital cog in Newcastle’s squad. Understandably, Eddie Howe is very reluctant to let him go.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has also been linked with Liverpool, as well as Manchester City in recent weeks but has a higher price tag of £94.5m.

The Brazilian international is happy at the Bernabeu but could be an option for one of the Premier League giants if he sees his playing time limited this season, as per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Real Madrid have signed Endrick and Kylian Mbappe this summer and it remains to be seen how much of a role Rodrygo will play under Carlo Ancelotti this term.

Liverpool’s interest in Gordon is more concrete though so it will be interesting to see how that story progresses in the coming weeks.

