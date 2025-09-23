Liverpool will prevent Real Madrid from snapping up a guaranteed starter despite recent and persistent reports stating a transfer is on the horizon, according to a report.

The out-of-window months provide sections of the Spanish press with an opportunity to link Real Madrid with signing almost every world class player you can think of.

Reports talking up raids on Liverpool have been particularly abundant of late, with Ryan Gravenberch the latest to grace article after article.

Fichajes – perhaps the most ludicrous publication of the lot – claimed Gravenberch is Xabi Alonso’s ‘new wish.’

As is customary with these types of stories, one update wasn’t enough to satisfy the demand for clicks.

A follow-up from the same outlet laughably claimed Liverpool value their Dutch maestro at just €65m (roughly £56.8m) .

That’s despite the fact Gravenberch is already one of world football’s leading central midfielders and according to the slightly more sensible Michael Owen, a more realistic valuation of Gravenberch right now is £100m.

Now, a fresh update from talkSPORT has shed light on what the future holds for Gravenberch and it’s not a transfer to Madrid.

Gravenberch is contracted to Liverpool until 2028, but in lieu of his rapid development under Arne Slot and his growing influence on the team, he’ll be offered a bumper new contract.

talkSPORT’s report stated: ‘Liverpool are ready to reward man-of-the-moment Ryan Gravenberch with a new long-term deal.

‘Gravenberch played a starring role in Liverpool’s unexpected Premier League title win last season.

‘The Dutch international has made an amazing start to this season, crowned by his superb strike in Saturday’s Merseyside derby victory at home to Everton.

‘Gravenberch, who only turned 23 in May and who cost a bargain £35m from Bayern Munich, is under contract until the summer of 2028.

‘While the need to tie him down is not urgent, any extension would be a reflection of his importance to the team.’

Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal all involved in Gravenberch rise

Rewind the clock all the way back to the January window of 2023 and Man Utd at the behest of Erik ten Hag made a play for Gravenberch.

The midfielder was struggling to break into the team at Bayern Munich at that time. Man Utd had just suffered an injury blow after Christian Eriksen was sidelined and a late-window move for a new midfielder was sanctioned.

Both Sky Sports and The Independent confirmed Man Utd and Ten Hag wanted Gravenberch as their priority signing. Ten Hag knew Gravenberch well from their time together at Ajax.

However, Bayern were reluctant to sanction a loan exit for a player who’d only arrived six months prior.

Accordingly, Man Utd were forced to look at alternatives and would go on to sign Marcel Sabitzer – also from Bayern Munich – on a six-month loan.

Once the 2022/23 campaign ended, Liverpool embarked on a complete midfield rebuild. Stalwarts like James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were moved on, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were released.

Liverpool got deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai over the line in the early phase of the window. The fact both stars could be signed via release clauses sped up the process.

However, Liverpool then fixed their gaze on more defensive-minded options in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Hefty bids for both players were tabled, with Liverpool offering a club-record £111m for Caicedo.

Ultimately, both players chose to sign for Chelsea, resulting in Liverpool making late-window moves for Wataru Endo and Gravenberch.

As mentioned, Gravenberch struggled to impress Klopp in the 2023/24 season and at one point, was an unused substitute in four consecutive matches in April of 2024.

Klopp’s departure a few months later prompted the arrival of Slot and the incoming coach immediately sought to sign a ball-playing defensive midfielder.

Martin Zubimendi was identified as the perfect player to pull the strings in a Slot midfield. Liverpool pushed for the Spaniard and indicated to Real Sociedad they were prepared to pay the player’s release clause.

However, Zubimendi chose to remain in situ and less than six months later, news broke of Arsenal securing a broad agreement to sign Zubimendi in the summer of 2025. It doesn’t take a genius to work out Zubimendi rejected Liverpool in the knowledge he was going to Arsenal one year later.

Had Zubimendi joined Liverpool, Gravenberch may again have been denied opportunities to shine. But with Endo not viewed as a regular starter by Slot, the responsibility for anchoring Liverpool’s midfield fell to Gravenberch almost by default.

Liverpool now possess one of the world’s leading stars in that position, though but for Man Utd’s miss, Chelsea’s double swoop and Arsenal turning Zubimendi’s head, the situation could’ve been so very different.

